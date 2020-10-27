Lilly antibody drug fails in a COVID-19 study; others go on
U.S. government officials are putting an early end to a study testing an Eli Lilly antibody drug for people hospitalized with COVID-19 because it doesn’t seem to be helping them.
Independent monitors had paused enrollment in the study two weeks ago because of a possible safety issue. But on Monday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which sponsors the study, said a closer look did not verify a safety problem but found a low chance that the drug would prove helpful for hospitalized patients.
It is a setback for one of the most promising treatment approaches for COVID-19. President Donald Trump received a similar experimental, two-antibody drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on an emergency basis when he was sickened with the coronavirus earlier this month.
In a statement Lilly notes that the government is continuing a separate study testing the antibody drug in mild to moderately ill patients, to try to prevent hospitalization and severe illness. The company also is continuing its own studies testing the drug, which is being developed with the Canadian company AbCellera.
Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. The experimental drugs are concentrated versions of one or two specific antibodies that worked best against the coronavirus in lab and animal tests.
Lilly and Regeneron have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorization for their drugs for COVID-19 while late-stage studies continue. Lilly says its request is based on other results suggesting the drug helps patients who are not hospitalized, and that it will continue to seek the FDA's permission for emergency use.
2 girls in truck led police on 30-mile chase
ARGO, Ala. (AP) — Two young girls in a pickup truck led police on a chase of at least 30 miles through metro Birmingham, Alabama authorities said.
News outlets reported the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bessemer police spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon with an 11-year-old girl and another girl believed to be 11 or 12 inside.
A chase that reached speeds of 80 mph went up Interstate 59 and ended when the truck wound up in a ditch.
Justin O'Neal, a spokesman for the Alabama state troopers, said no one was injured. Both girls were in custody awaiting transfer to the Department of Human Resources.
Denver high school drops Confederate mascot in favor of bird
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado high school adopted a new mascot to replace the previous emblem recalling a symbol of the Confederacy.
Denver South High School announced Friday it is now the home of the Ravens, which will replace the Rebels mascot name held throughout the nearly 100-year history of the school, The Denver Post reported.
The old mascot no longer seemed “appropriate, acceptable, or an accurate representation of what South stands for,” Principal Bobby Thomas said.
The school conducted focus groups and online surveys over the past six months and a committee determined the new mascot.
“Ravens are smart, clever birds that are known to be strategic problem solvers. They are empathetic, loyal creatures that form lifelong bonds,” Thomas said.
The bird was also chosen for being an “inclusive animal,” Thomas said.
“It has a long history of being held in high regard both in Native American culture and others throughout the world, and ravens are not associated with any particular gender or race,” Thomas said.
Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves, worth $1 million, meant for first responders at Florida hospitals.
Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night. On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment. It took only a few minutes.
“We’ve had hospitals asking for this product on a daily basis waiting for this to arrive," said Rick Grimes, Medgluv's vice president of sales and marketing. “It's heartbreaking in so many different ways.”
He did not elaborate on whether the company thought the theft was lucky timing or an inside job.
Local police are investigating as well as federal authorities because the medical-grade exam gloves were federally registered.
Grimes said the company was "crushed." He added, “These are not just consumers. These are friends. We play an important part in the role of health care.”
Charges filed in phone theft from dying jogger in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a collapsed jogger who was dying on a St. Louis sidewalk.
Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested Monday and is charged with felony stealing, authorities said. He does not yet have a listed attorney.
The 64-year-old jogger collapsed around 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in the city's Soulard neighborhood, police said. Davenport was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone and leaving the woman on the sidewalk.
The woman later died at a hospital. Her name has not been released.
Montana National Guard to help with prison COVID-19 outbreak
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Army National Guard has been activated to help officers at a state prison contain a coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Steve Bullock said Monday.
The 67 volunteer soldiers will be assisting officers at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge over the next two weeks with duties such as distributing mail and meals, laundry and inmate counts starting Tuesday. Their help will free up prison staff for other duties.
The Department of Corrections requested assistance after an outbreak that began at the prison in early October affected 166 inmates and 61 staff through Friday. Monday's numbers said there were 203 cases among inmates and 75 involving staff, the department reported. The facility has a total of 701 staff members and just over 1,400 inmates.
Department of Corrections Director Reginald D. Michael said activating the National Guard was part of the prison's COVID-19 response plan.
The National Guard soldiers will be split into two groups, each working 12-hour shifts, Bullock said. The team is expected to work at the prison through Nov. 8.
The activation comes as Montana reported 622 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the totals since mid-March to 28,500 known cases and 303 deaths along with 360 current hospitalizations. The number of cases is thought to be far higher because not everyone has been tested and people can have COVID-19 without showing any symptoms.
Government seeks 15-month sentence in football game threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A California man’s anger over his sports teams’ setbacks went far beyond the average fan’s emotions and must be punished with time in prison, the government said ahead of the man's sentencing in federal court.
Daniel Rippy, of Livermore, California, used Facebook Messenger to threaten a shooting at Ohio State University during its annual game against Michigan, and vowed to hurt players on the football team and then-head coach Urban Meyer, authorities said.
Rippy's sentencing was set for Tuesday before federal Judge Algenon Marbley. Rippy faces as many as five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but prosecutors are asking for a 15-month sentence without mention of a fine, along with mental health and substance abuse counseling.
A message seeking reaction was left with Rippy’s attorney, who has previously declined to comment ahead of sentencing.
An indictment unsealed late last year in federal court in Columbus accused Rippy, 29, of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan on Nov. 24, 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year, and Ohio State won 62-39.
Rippy threatened a shooting at the school, saying in a Facebook message to the university, "I'm seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team,” according to a statement of facts filed with Rippy's July plea agreement.
In separate messages, Rippy also threatened “to injure or kill specific players, their family members and the head coach,” the document said.
Protests flare in Philadelphia after police kill Black man
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — More than a dozen people were arrested and more than 30 officers injured in protests stemming from the police shooting death of a Black man they say refused their orders to drop a knife in a confrontation captured on video, Philadelphia police said Tuesday.
The man, identified by city officials as Walter Wallace, 27, was shot before 4 p.m. Monday in an episode filmed by a bystander and posted on social media. Bystanders and neighbors complained that police fired excessive shots.
Wallace’s father, Walter Wallace Sr., told The Philadelphia Inquirer that his son appeared to have been shot 10 times. He said his son was also a father, was on medication and struggled with his mental health.
“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” he asked.
Officers had been called to the predominantly black Cobbs Creek neighborhood in west Philadelphia on reports of a man with a weapon, said Officer Tanya Little, a police spokesperson.
Officers said they found Wallace holding a knife and ordered him to drop the weapon several times. Wallace advanced toward the officers, who fired several times, Little said.
In the video, a woman and at least one man follow Wallace, trying to get him to listen to officers, as he briskly walks across the street and between cars. The woman, identified by family members as Wallace's mother, screams and throws something at an officer after her son is shot and falls to the ground.
The video does not make it clear whether he was in fact holding a knife, but witnesses said he was.
Nearly half of state prisoners test positive for COVID-19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Nearly half of the prisoners at state facilities in South Dakota have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to figures released Monday by the Department of Corrections.
The update was posted after a weekend in which cases of the coronavirus doubled among the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls and the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.
The report shows that as of Sept. 30 there have been 1,555 positive cases among the state's 3,347 prisoners, a rate of 46%. The Mike Durfee State Prison has confirmed the most cases with 674, which means that two of every three inmates has tested positive for the virus.
The South Dakota State Penitentiary has recorded the second most cases with 506, but the highest positivity rate at 73%. The penitentiary has the largest number of infections among staff, with 35.
The three women’s prisons in Pierre have seen 243 cases.
