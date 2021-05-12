Carbon commissioners appoint new coroner
RAWLINS (WNE) — The Carbon County Commissioners named former Chief Deputy Coroner Brittany Nyman to be the new Carbon County Coroner at the May 4 meeting.
Nyman had served briefly as the Interim Coroner following Paul Zamora’s retirement on April 30.
She was sworn in by Carbon County District Court Judge Dawnessa Snyder shortly after being nominated. Her nomination came at the end of an all-day commissioner meeting.
Nyman will serve as the appointed coroner until December 2022, filling out Zamora’s unexpired term.
Nyman is already a Wyoming Certified Coroner. She was nominated by the Carbon County Republican Party since Zamora was a Republican. No other Republicans submitted their names to be considered for this position.
She told commissioners that she will stand for the coroner’s position in the next election.
Commission Chairman John Johnson asked Nyman to address the commissioners why she wanted the position.
“I do love the work and take pride in what I do,” Nyman said. “I love helping people in whatever capacity they need me to be, making sure they are taken care of.”
She has worked in the coroner’s office since 2018.
“I am fully aware of what this position entails and requires as far as time commitment,” she said.
———
SkyWest resumes service at Rock Springs airport
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will once again be offering two daily flights to Denver.
After being temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SkyWest Airlines will be restoring twice daily United Airlines service to Denver International Airport starting May 27.
“This is great news for our entire region,” said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. “We are grateful for our partnership with SkyWest Airlines and the Wyoming Department of Transportation that has allowed air service to remain in place throughout the pandemic. This partnership allowed for rapid adjustments to flight schedules as passenger numbers plummeted to record lows in 2020 and is allowing for the proactive resumption of service as our customers return to the skies.”
Information on steps taken by the airport to ensure a safe trip for customers in light of the pandemic can be found online at www.flyrks.com.
The service resumption announcement coincides with an increasing number of daily passengers both at the airport as well as across the domestic air transportation system. In addition to the return of pre-pandemic air service levels, United Airlines has also introduced lower fares to dozens of destinations from coast-to-coast. Travelers can find the latest fare and schedule details by visiting www.united.com or downloading the United Airlines mobile app.
As travelers return to the skies, United Airlines is providing resources to help them understand requirements, preflight testing resources and more. Customers can visit United Airline’s Travel-Ready Center to get started.
