Vaccine ‘accommodation’ bill clears first hurdle
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A bill that would require agencies to accommodate people unwilling or unable to provide vaccination status, even in health care settings and schools, moved forward Tuesday morning.
The House of Representatives voted 45-15 on introduction of House Bill 32, “vaccine requirements-limitations,” drafted by Rep. Susan Wilson, RCheyenne.
The proposal would require certain agencies to offer accommodations to people “unable or unwilling” to prove immunization status. HB 32 would mandate that health care facilities provide “reasonable accommodation” to anyone seeking to visit a patient or resident of the facility, even if the visitor is unwilling or unable to provide vaccination status.
It would require similar accommodations from governmental agencies to anyone seeking access to a publicly funded service who was unable or unwilling to provide proof of immunization.
“The bill looks at vaccine passports, visitation in health care facilities, employment and also K-12 vaccination requirements,” Wilson said. “Despite that broad of a topic, it is very narrowly crafted.”
Wilson said it balances the rights of business owners with the interests of employees and clients.
“I am sure we are all very tired of COVID and would like to never hear of it again,” Wilson said. “But that is what we thought last spring, and we think it would be better if the Legislature actually deals with vaccinations broadly now, rather than continue to have special sessions.”
This story was published on Feb. 16.
———
Penitentiary inmate dies in hospital
RAWLINS (WNE) — A Rawlins inmate with the Wyoming Department of Corrections died last week, according to a report by the WDOC.
Cheyenne Dale William Dean, 62, died Feb. 10 at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
Dean was convicted of kidnapping/facilitate felony/not released unharmed in Johnson County in 2002 and sentenced to 45 to 50 years in prison by 4th District Court Judge Brackley.
Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death. The department does not release protected health information.
This story was published on Feb. 16.
———
Kemmerer official says potential buyer identified for Naughton plant
AFTON (WNE) — Kemmerer City Administrator Brian Muir says due diligence is happening on potential buyers for the Naughton Coal Power Plant in keeping with House Bill 200 that passed last year.
The legislation requires Rocky Mountain Power, the current owner of the coal plant, to try and find potential buyers before closing down Naughton Unit 1 and 2 entirely. He says a couple of companies have expressed interest in joining forces to purchase it.
“We’re doing everything in our power here to help the coal-fired energy industry, to preserve that,” Muir said. “And possibly to even expand it.”
He says even if those who have expressed interest do not purchase it, there may be still be a need for these companies to buy what he called “zero carbon energy” but with a coal classification.
“Convert the coal into different forms of carbon-free energy,” Muir said. “You can create blue hydrogen. You can convert that blue hydrogen into blue ammonia.”
He says there is one company that is considering using coal to convert it into a fertilizer type of product.
This story was published on Feb. 16.
