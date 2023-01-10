Man who burglarized Old Trail Town is sentenced
CODY (WNE) — The man charged with burglarizing five buildings at Old Trail Town in August of 2021 pleaded guilty Nov. 28 to aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.
Initially, Zakary Asher Diller, 25, faced six separate charges, but two counts of theft and one count of property destruction and defacement were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
After pleading guilty to three felonies, Diller was sentenced to state prison for nine to 12 years for aggravated burglary, two to three years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two to four years for possession of a deadly weapon.
These sentences will be served concurrently.
Diller was charged with burglarizing a wide assortment of items from the Old Trail Town stores, including antique firearms, custom-made knives, and various articles of clothing on Aug. 23, 2021, according to the Cody police affidavit.
The owner of Eagle Towing called Cody Police just three days after hiring Diller, believing that Diller had stolen guns and sold them, the affidavit said.
“[The owner of Eagle Towing] questioned the legitimate ownership of such items because he knew Diller was homeless and had been living on the streets in Cody ... with no job for some time,” the affidavit said.
Upon his arrest on Aug. 24, 2021, Diller at first denied burglarizing Old Trail Town, but “after some encouragement to tell the truth,” Diller admitted to it, the affidavit said.
Officers recovered most of the items Diller allegedly stole.
Diller, who moved to Cody in July of 2021, was convicted in 2018 in Colorado of aggravated assault after holding a knife against a woman’s throat and threatening her life. In 2019, he was charged with misdemeanors for theft and false identification.
This story was published on Jan. 9, 2023.
———
Sheridan County school district cleared of all lawsuits
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County School District 2, after two years dealing with a few lawsuits against the district, board or administrators, is clear of all pending litigation.
The final and most recent lawsuit was filed by local Sheridanite Harry Pollak, who filed suit against all nine members of Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees — Susan Wilson, Arin Waddell, Shellie Szmyd, Wayne Schatz, Shane Rader, Ann Perkins, Ed Fessler, Mary Beth Evers and Dana Wyatt — in individual and official capacities for infringement of free speech rights.
The suit filed refers to an incident at SCSD2’s February 2022 board meeting.
While a jury trial was originally scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023, U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson granted a stay on proceedings requested by the plaintiff. Plaintiff attorneys Philip Abromats and Letitia C. Abromats requested the stay, as it "may save the parties unnecessary legal fees and costs, as well as promote judicial economy," the motion stated.
Abromats' motion said the counsel for defendants and the defendants themselves did not oppose the motion. The motion was granted May 12, 2022.
"The school district is obviously very pleased with the court’s decision," Stults said. "School district board members volunteer a considerable amount of their time to serve the students in our community. They have done their best to keep schools open during a very difficult time. The school district continues to hope that everyone will work together to move forward and focus their energy on the continued education of our students."
This story was published on Jan. 7, 2023.
———
Webber pleads not guilty to reckless endangerment charge
POWELL (WNE) — A prominent Wapiti resident who stands accused of recklessly firing a rifle during a November elk hunt has formally denied the allegation.
Through her attorney, Nina Webber pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment during a Friday appearance in Park County Circuit Court.
The charge stems from a Nov. 30 incident, in which witnesses and authorities allege errant bullets whizzed over the heads of two residents near the North Fork Highway.
A group of people had been hunting elk that morning, but then-Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said evidence at the scene indicated Webber was the only person in position to fire the bullets in question.
For her part, Webber has said the allegations against her are false.
Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah tentatively set the case for a June 1 trial. While she awaits further proceedings, Webber will remain free on her own recognizance.
In addition to standard bond conditions like obeying the law, Judge Darrah is requiring Webber to put all of her rifles in a gun safe and leave them there while the case is pending.
Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield initially asked that Webber be prohibited from possessing any firearms until the matter is resolved. He cited public safety concerns, noting the allegations that Webber fired toward the highway and over a person’s head. Additionally, when a sheriff’s deputy approached Webber at the scene, Webber pointed the barrel of her gun at him, Hatfield said.
However, Webber’s defense attorney, Tim Blatt, objected, noting that his client is contesting the allegations and that she’s hunted for a long time and has handled firearms all her life.
As a compromise, Hatfield suggested that Webber only be prohibited from possessing rifles, acknowledging this is the only time she’s been accused of mishandling firearms.
Webber is currently the national committeewoman for the Wyoming Republican Party.
This story was published on Jan. 10, 2023.
———
UW seeking agriculture interns
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The University of Wyoming’s GrowinG Internship Program for beginning farmers and ranchers seeks prospective hosts and interns for summer 2023.
The 10-week internships pair those eager to get started in ag with experienced producers across the state. The goal is to help beginning farmers and ranchers obtain the hands-on experience and skills required to successfully manage their own operations.
“It is hard to learn and comprehend all that goes into a ranching or farming operation unless you see it firsthand and work with people who have made it their lifestyle and depend on it for their livelihood,” said a 2022 program host.
Applications for both interns and hosts are due Feb. 3.
The GrowinG team will continue to review applications on a rolling basis after this deadline, but placement is not guaranteed.
Interns must be 18 years or older and identify as ready to begin farming or ranching and/or have been involved in farming or ranching for fewer than 10 years.
In addition to participating in daily activities on their host ranch or farm, interns are required to attend at least one educational event, such as the Wyoming Stock Growers summer meeting or a UW Extension workshop.
Program hosts provide a safe, educational internship experience as well as adequate housing and meals. The GrowinG Internship Program awards interns a $5,000 stipend as compensation for their work.
Host applications can be found at bit.ly/growing-host-app and intern applications are available at bit.ly/growing-intern-app. Interested parties are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure optimal host/intern matches.
For more information, see GrowinG-WY.org. Contact Kendra Faucett at coordinator@growing-wy.org or 307-760-6247 with questions.
This story was published on Jan. 9, 2023.
