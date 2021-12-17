Cheyenne school officials say social media threat unsubstantiated
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Laramie County School District No. 1 officials said Thursday they have been notified about an ongoing social media post of a threatening nature that has been circulating among Cheyenne’s junior high schools.
This potential threat stems from a nationwide TikTok trend threatening gun violence. The threat is being monitored by school districts and law enforcement agencies across the nation, according to an LCSD1 news release.
While working with the Cheyenne Police Department, the threat appears to be unsubstantiated. Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement will be present at local schools for the rest of this week, the release said.
LCSD1 officials said they appreciate the students who reported this incident. Social media threats or concerning statements should be reported to the School Resource Officer or submitted through the Safe-2-Tell Hotline (844-996-7233) (844-WYO-SAFE).
Similar social media threats have emerged throughout the nation and in the local district over the past several months. LCSD1 officials remind the public that spreading misinformation and rumors only makes it more challenging to assess viable threats. The Cheyenne Police Department encourages people to avoid unnecessary alarms and to not participate in spreading unverified rumors.
Fremont could get $2 million from opioid settlement
RIVERTON (WNE) — Fremont County could receive almost $2 million from a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers that it didn’t join autonomously.
Instead, the state of Wyoming joined the suit and now is contemplating methods for distributing the imminent payout.
The Fremont County Commission had refused to join the settlement against Purdue Pharma, Johnson and Johnson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson, but could benefit anyway from a minor allocation reserved for Wyoming in Johnson and Johnson’s July 21 settlement.
Both the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes, and the City of Riverton, joined the suit as plaintiffs against Purdue Pharma, which has appealed the decision and is not a part of the July 21 order.
Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker said he anticipated using the funding for suicide prevention programs, and Fremont County chief civil attorney Jodi Darrough said other counseling programs also could be appropriate recipients.
“It’s not a slush fund,” Becker said while discussing the settlement during a regular meeting Tuesday. “It’s very limited in what you can do. … We can’t put it into roads or anything like that. (It’s) very restrictive.”
Commissioners also indicated that it could take months for the state’s legal counsel to sift through the fine print of the settlement.
