Monday evening saw two tornadoes touch down within roughly within an hour of each other in northeast Wyoming.
The first touched down near the town of New Haven at 5:26 p.m., and the second was near Sundance at 6:38 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The tornado that touched down near Sundance caused more damge.
“It came across the area called Wagon Canyon,” and was moving to the southeast, said Mike Gosse, district ranger of the Bearlodge Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest. It was on the ground for 20 minutes.
Gosse said most of the damage was along Riflepit Road, where it snapped many trees. The National Weather Service reported the tree damage indicates the tornado had been “nearly half a mile wide at times.”
As a result, the NWS rated the tornado as a category EF2, or significant, on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with estimated peak winds of 120 mph.
Melissa Smith, a meteorologist for the weather service in Rapid City, said the tornado’s path was at least 7.4 miles.
Gosse said the tornado started near Sundance and traveled into South Dakota.
Gosse said he would meet with the Northern Hills Ranger District in Spearfish to coordinate how to conduct a salvage sale operation for the many trees damaged by the storm.
Both Smith and Gosse confirmed that no one was hurt and no structures were lost in the storm.
The earlier tornado that touched down north of New Haven near Driscoll Creek was on the ground for 8 minutes. Numerous videos of the storm were taken, but because it was over largely unpopulated areas of Crook County and resulted in little discernible damage, an official rating was not possible for the tornado.
It was a smaller storm, according to weather service estimates. Its path was estimated to be 3.68 miles, and its maximum width was recorded as 50 yards.
