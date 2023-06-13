Temple Grandin to speak in Sheridan in support of new nonprofit
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Temple Grandin, a prominent figure in both the agriculture and autism communities, is coming to Sheridan in July to help raise funds for a new local nonprofit.
Grandin is an advocate for the humane treatment of livestock. According to her website, around half the cattle in the U.S. are handled in facilities she designed specifically to reduce stress on animals before slaughter.
A professor of animal science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, she is also a spokesperson for people with autism.
Grandin will speak July 6 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and July 7 at Tongue River High School.
The events were organized by Laurie Morris, founder of Resources, Education, Autism, Community, Harmony (REACH), to raise funds for the budding organization.
Morris was inspired by her nephew Phillip Carleton, who is on the autism spectrum, to create a space that will offer a helping hand to people with autism in Sheridan County. She said local resources are slim, and the goal of REACH is to provide direct support to people affected by autism spectrum disorder for essentials such as therapy, housing and medical needs.
Carleton moved to Sheridan from California in 2018 to attend Sheridan College.
After the move, Morris said trying to locate resources for him in the county was difficult to navigate.
Morris anticipates REACH will gain its nonprofit status by October.
In addition to being a one-stop shop for autism-related resources, her other long-term goals for REACH include providing college scholarships and finding a larger facility to house the organization. For now, the board is starting by looking for a dedicated office space and spreading awareness of REACH’s existence.
Tickets to see Temple Grandin at the WYO Theater are available on the theater’s website at wyotheater.com. Tickets to see her at Tongue River High School are available at bit.ly/3J86t8D and must be reserved by June 23.
This story was published on June 12, 2023.
Montana man accused of kidnapping Wyoming woman
CASPER (WNE) — A Montana man is accused of kidnapping a Wyoming woman and holding her hostage at his residence for at least one month, authorities say.
Adolfo Vargas Lepe, of Roberts, Montana, made his initial appearance Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said in a statement.
Lepe allegedly kidnapped a Lander woman, who is identified as “Victim #1” in federal court filings, from her home and kept her against her will from April to May 29, the statement said.
The 59-year-old man took her to his residence in Roberts, “where the victim was not free to leave,” the statement said.
Lepe is accused of repeatedly assaulting and mentally abusing the woman.
She was finally able to escape on May 29 and called 911 for help, the statement said.
Lepe is facing up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release if he’s found guilty.
He is being held in custody until further proceedings.
The Carbon County Sheriff ’s Office and the Lander Police Department helped conduct the investigation.
This story was published on June 13, 2023.
Bridger-Teton personnel surveying visitors about their experience
JACKSON (WNE) —The U.S. Forest Service is trying to get a picture of how many people are recreating in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, what activities they’re engaging in while there and how satisfied they are with their experience.
So this summer, the National Visitor Use Monitoring survey that began in October 2022 will continue. Rain or shine, contract employees will be out on the Bridger-Teton wearing bright orange vests and asking people to answer some basic questions. The surveyors want to talk to locals as well as out-of-towners.
“We would appreciate it if visitors would pull over and answer a few questions,” Bridger-Teton Recreation Program Manager Shannon Connolly said in a press release. “It’s important to receive feedback from local individuals using the forest, as well as out-of-area visitors, so all types of visitors are represented in the study.”
The contract employees will be stationed near signs that say “Traffic Survey Ahead.” They will be at developed and dispersed recreation sites and along Forest Service roads.
The surveys are voluntary, and all responses are confidential. Names are not included.
Interviews will last about 10 minutes. Questions include where you recreated on the Bridger-Teton, how many people traveled with you, how long you were in the forest and how satisfied you were with the facilities and services. About one-third of the visitors will be asked about recreation spending during their trip.
The surveying will continue through Sept. 30.
“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” Connolly said.
This story was published on June 13, 2023.
Cody man pleads guilty to setting hotel bed on fire
CODY (WNE) — The Cody man arrested last year for setting a bed on fire at the Super 8 hotel in Powell pleaded guilty during an April 4 change of plea hearing.
Due to a plea agreement, Randy Tamlin Matthews, 33, pleaded guilty to first degree arson and interference with a peace officer. A second count of interference with a peace officer was dismissed.
Matthews was sentenced to serve between six and eight years in a state prison with credit for 394 days served. Upon completion of his prison sentence, he will be placed on three years of supervised probation.
Matthews committed the offense in March of last year after he lit his bed at the Super 8 motel on fire and sent photos of it to his parents, the affidavit said.
The owner of the Super 8 motel called Matthews’ parents, saying he was “attempting to light things on fire, and had broken a beer bottle in one of the common areas, and had thrown a lit cigarette on the carpeted floor,” the affidavit said.
Matthews was taken to the Powell Valley Health Care emergency room, where he became “more hostile in his behavior and speech,” yelling at officers using profanities, according to the affidavit.
Since Matthews was not compliant and “was now creating a physical and biological hazard to those around him,” he was transported to the Park County Detention Center, where he “made several attempts to strike” Powell Police Officer Dustin Del Biaggio, the affidavit said.
Matthews was subsequently charged with arson in the first degree and two counts of interference with a police officer.
This story was published on June 12, 2023.
