Arrest near Muddy Gap nabs drug-laden automobile headed for Fremont County
RIVERTON (WNE) – A man who confessed he was headed to Lander with a backpack full of drugs could face up to 41 years in prison and $51,000 in fines if convicted.
Kenneth Anthony Prien, 38, was the passenger in a vehicle sought by state police for suspected drug trafficking. When searched, the vehicle revealed noteworthy quantities and varieties of drugs.
On Sept. 15, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper saw a vehicle that matched the description of one reportedly transporting drugs near Muddy Gap, Wyoming. The trooper noticed the windshield was broken and performed a traffic stop on those grounds.
When speaking with the driver, 30-year-old Gabrielle Finlay, the trooper smelled marijuana “emitting from the cab of the vehicle,” court documents state. Finlay and her passenger, Prien, were detained.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputy Travis Bench came to the scene and led his search dog to the outside of the vehicle. The dog “alerted” on the vehicle, indicating the presence of illegal substances inside it. Bench searched the car, and found a red backpack, containing what appeared to be more than one ounce of psychedelic mushrooms.
There was also a bottle of more than 30 red and white pill capsules containing a powder inside their casings which has not yet been identified, state court documents.
Further search revealed two sandwich-sized Ziploc baggies with about 24 grams of suspected meth apiece, totaling 48 grams together.
There was also one ball of black substance suspected to be heroin, weighing about an eighth of an ounce, a red digital scale, several empty baggies, and several marijuana cigarettes.
Prien is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, another count of the same category, but pertaining to heroin; and one misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.
Governor clarifies limited role of National Guard for contact tracing
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon clarified the role of the Wyoming National Guard in assisting with contact tracing is very limited.
Due to the record number of new positive cases of COVID-19 the Department of Health and counties needed urgent assistance, but the Guard members’ role is limited to contacting individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 based on their contact with someone who has tested positive (contact tracing).
The governor emphasized that the agreement between the Wyoming National Guard and the Wyoming Department of Health is only for contact tracing services. The agreement does not include any enforcement activities whatsoever.
“In these challenging times, it’s critical that the citizens of Wyoming receive accurate information,” Gordon said. “Contact tracing is a significant undertaking given the level of spread of COVID-19 right now. The Guard was selected to assist because they have qualified, well-trained individuals who could provide immediate assistance. The Department of Health is evaluating other long-term solutions that do not involve the Guard, but would allow them to keep up with demand.”
The Wyoming Guard’s assistance is a temporary solution until additional contact tracing resources are in place. WDH Director Mike Ceballos said the Guard’s performance has been exemplary.
“The National Guard has provided the timely assistance needed to help us continue our agency’s response to this pandemic. We are grateful for the assistance offered by our fellow Wyomingites during these challenging times,” Ceballos said.
More information about COVID-19 in Wyoming, including on contact tracing, is available on the WDH website.
Powell City Council agrees to move forward with permitting slaughterhouses
POWELL (WNE) – The Powell City Council voted 4-1 on Monday to move forward with a change in ordinance that will permit the slaughter of animals in the general industrial zone at facilities with state or USDA certifications.
The change was initiated by a request from Dave Peterson, owner of the Proud Cut Saloon in Cody, who wants to open a meat processing facility inside the industrial zone, which is in a corridor between Coulter Avenue and South Street.
Monday’s vote didn’t change the ordinance, which will still need to go through three readings before becoming final.
The wording in the proposed change of ordinance is being crafted to not only limit the activity to the industrial general zone and only by USDA and state-certified facilities, but the approval of any individual slaughterhouse would still be subject to review by city officials and approval of the city council.
“In short, this ordinance change allows us to maintain a certain amount of control approving slaughterhouses as they apply,” Mayor John Wetzel said.
The proposed location for the facility abuts a residential neighborhood. The council took public comment on the ordinance change prior to voting to move forward. Earlier on Monday, opponents dropped off a petition at City Hall with more than 70 signatures from Powell residents — many from the area around the slaughterhouse. They requested the ordinance be left unchanged over concerns the facility would diminish property values and the area around the facility be covered in insects, manure and urine.
Comments at Monday’s meeting also came from a dozen supporters, including representatives of Northwest College, people who work in the cattle industry, representatives from Powell Economic Development and members of 4-H.
Two investigations, four arrests lead to seizure of $14,000 worth of heroin in Washakie County
WORLAND (WNE) — Two men and two women were arrested on drug charges after two searches were conducted at two separate homes in the City of Worland by law enforcement officers from the Worland Police Department and the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office last week.
The two investigations were not related; however, the amount of suspected heroin that was seized from both locations added up to an approximate street value of over $14,000, according to a Washakie County Law Enforcement press release.
Late Wednesday night, Oct. 14, Worland Police officers contacted Ashley Heiss, 29, at her Worland home. Officers were attempting to locate Jeremy Heiss, 32, and asked for consent to check the home for Jeremy Heiss.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers seized an amount of suspected heroin, prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia from the home.
Jeremy and Ashley Heiss were both charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
On Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officers arrested Miguel A. Martinez Jr., 21, at another Worland home. Martinez was wanted for delivery of a controlled substance. According to the release, a female, Elizabeth E. Craft, 23, was also arrested at the residence.
Items seized from the home included an amount of suspected heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and over $7,000 in cash.
Martinez and Craft were both charged with two felony counts, one for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – heroin, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – psilocybin mushrooms.
Sundance Hospital seeks pandemic hazard pay
SUNDANCE — With COVID-19 hitting this region hard, CEO Micki Lyons is seeking to provide hazard pay for employees of Crook County Medical Services District (CCMSD).
The main hospital has been closed to visitation and regional hospitals are now full to overflowing, she said.
For months, CCMSD was able to keep the pandemic on the other side of its doors. However, confirmed cases have now topped 70 in Crook County, Lyons told the board of trustees on Friday, “which is a pretty significant [increase] from the nine we were at for many, many months.”
Lyons pointed out, though, that the biggest issue currently facing the district when it comes to the pandemic is not locally identified cases, but the fact that other hospitals in this region are becoming overwhelmed.
Sundance Hospital has now admitted three COVID-19 inpatients, Lyons said, one of which was a transfer from Gillette because Campbell County Memorial Hospital had no open beds.
Hospitals across the region, including in Gillette and Rapid City, are now looking to send new patients elsewhere.
Lyons sought permission from the board to apply for CARES Act funding from the State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB), which would be used to provide hazard pay to all employees of the district.
Lyons said employees are scared and hazard pay would go a long way to showing the district’s appreciation that they are still coming to work. The district has been able to keep its staff healthy so far, she said, but, “it’s honestly only a matter of time.”
“If approved by SLIB, hazard pay will be $2 for every hour an employee has worked during the pandemic,” Lyons said.
As Johnson County’s coronavirus cases rise, hospital beds fill up
BUFFALO — On Tuesday, Dr. Mark Schueler provided an ominous warning: Due to COVID19, hospital beds are increasingly hard to find, and that has the real potential to adversely impact everyone.
In a press briefing, he said that in his decades of practicing medicine, he has never had as much difficulty finding a hospital to accept a patient transfer as he had last week.
Schueler, Johnson County's Health Officer, said that last week he had a patient who did not have COVID-19 but needed a higher level of care than the local hospital can provide. The Wyoming Medical Center in Casper would not accept the patient. Last week, the facility stopped accepting non-emergent patients transferred from outside Natrona County.
"In my entire career, I've never had that much trouble transferring someone to a larger hospital," Schueler said.
Citing medical emergencies, like heart attacks or strokes, Schueler said, "It means we're all at risk if we can't find a hospital bed. This can affect all of us in a number of ways if we can't contain this."
On Tuesday, Johnson County Healthcare Center had two hospitalized coronavirus patients.
Statewide, the number hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment rose to 73 on Monday, more than at any previous point in the pandemic. The surge in hospitalizations follows a statewide increase in positive cases of the virus.
In Johnson County, there were 21 active cases of the virus on Tuesday and 51 total laboratory confirmed cases since the pandemic began. On the first of the month, there were 30 lab-confirmed cases and 11 active cases.
