Skiing is back in Colorado for lucky few with reservations
DENVER (AP) — Skiing is back in Colorado after a more than two-month closure caused by the coronavirus, but only a few have been lucky enough to score reservations at the only reopened resort in the state.
Arapahoe Basin near the Continental Divide west of Denver opened Wednesday with restrictions and at limited capacity, allowing only 600 skiers and snowboarders on the mountain.
Alan Henceroth, the resort's chief operating officer, told The Denver Post about 4,000 people tried to make online reservations Monday night “and it just crushed the system.” The resort replaced it with a random drawing.
Arapahoe Basin, which along with other resorts was forced to close in mid-March, normally attracts 1,000 to 2,000 skiers and riders on weekdays in May and more than 3,000 on weekend days.
“We had to reduce numbers because a lot of people want to go skiing,” Henceroth told The Post. “We couldn’t have a crushing, busy day. That just wouldn’t work.”
Skiers and snowboarders wearing face coverings lined up 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart and were spaced out on the lifts Wednesday.
Restaurants at the resort remain closed, and the “beach,” the row of parking closest to the lifts, wasn’t hosting any of its typical raucous spring parties. Tailgating also is barred in all the parking lots.
All but 30 of the daily reservations were set aside for season pass-holders.
“This has been a brutal blow on our community, emotionally, socially, economically,” Henceroth said. “We’re just trying to get those first steps so we can get back on our feet.”
Trio of Montana orphaned grizzly cubs heading to Arizona zoo
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A trio of grizzly bear cubs whose mother was killed after attacking a hiker in Montana have a new home at a zoo in Arizona, state and federal wildlife officials said.
The bears will be placed at Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams, Arizona. The facility is accredited by the Zoological Association of America and is home to 39 black bears and other species of North American wildlife.
The cubs' mother was euthanized on April 9 by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff, a day after it bit a hiker in the leg during a surprise encounter just south of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. The hiker shot and injured the bear during the encounter. At the time, it wasn't clear how many cubs she had.
The next day, a ranching family in the Dupuyer area spotted three cubs in a field. They called wildlife officials and then gathered the cubs and placed them in a plastic barrel out of concern they might be injured by a male grizzly bear living in the area and because a snow storm was threatening, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
The cubs have been at the Wildlife Center at Montana WILD in Helena for a little over six weeks while state and wildlife officials looked for a zoo that met animal care and safety standards.
South Idaho meatpacking plant hit with virus outbreak
BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — Dozens of workers at a meatpacking plant in southwestern Idaho have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
The South Central Public Health District said Tuesday that 44 employees at Ida-Beef in the small city of Burley tested positive. None of the workers were hospitalized and there were no fatalities linked to the outbreak.
The plant has temporarily shut down despite an order by President Donald Trump in April requiring meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply.
"It’s a slaughterhouse and Trump mandated that the slaughterhouses stay open, but we chose to close ours to get everybody healthy,” said Ida-beef CEO Allan Ward. “We thought we’d give it 10 days plus the long weekend and get everybody healthy. And we’re hoping to get a good crew coming Monday morning to kill cattle.”
It’s the second food processing plant in the region hit with the coronavirus in recent days. At least 50 employees of potato products company Rite Stuff Foods in the nearby community of Jerome tested positive last week.
Former New Mexico air base becomes home for grounded planes
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The downturn in the commercial air travel industry has turned into a boon for a former military base in New Mexico.
The Roswell International Air Center has emerged as a major storage facility for planes that have been grounded by airlines due to age and lack of demand. The air center was storing about 160 aircraft before March. As of last week, another 309 planes had arrived from carriers including American Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines.
There are more grounded planes in Roswell now than at any point during the modern history of the former base, surpassing even the number of aircraft stored there in the days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
“This is a surge that was unprecedented,” said air center deputy director Mark Bleth.
Some of the grounded planes will be re-integrated into commercial fleets once demand for air travel picks up. Bleth said older planes will either be scrapped or reconfigured and resold for other uses.
To keep up with demand, Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh said airlines and independent maintenance and repair companies have hired or brought in around 175 employees.
Bleth said Roswell’s dry climate and the air center’s abundant asphalt has long made it a good fit for airlines looking for places to ground planes. In March, the air center, in conjunction with the mayor’s office, sent out a letter encouraging the aviation industry to consider Roswell as a location to store planes amid the coronavirus pandemic, when many stayed home to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Officer, woman shot and killed in Grand Forks incident
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks police officer died and a woman was shot dead as law officers attempted to serve eviction papers on a man in the North Dakota city.
Police said gunfire broke out Wednesday afternoon as two Grand Forks County sheriff's deputies and two city police officers tried to serve the papers.
The man to be evicted, Salamah Q. Pendleton, 41, opened fire, police said.
Pendleton was shot and was being treated at a local hospital. A woman in the apartment was shot fatally, as was the city police officer. A sheriff's deputy who was shot and wounded was in stable condition, police said.
Property owners file lawsuit over recently exposed mine
BLACK HAWK, S.D. (AP) — Residents of a Black Hawk neighborhood where a sinkhole has exposed an abandoned mine endangering their properties have filed a $75.5 million lawsuit claiming government entities and private developers were negligent.
Attorney John Fitzgerald is representing more than 117 residents of the Hideaway Hills neighborhood where more than 40 residents have been evacuated and dozens more are afraid their homes could collapse since the sinkhole on April 27 exposed the gypsum mine.
It’s “unbelievable” to think the state, county and everyone involved in developing the Hideaway Hills community didn’t know it was built on top of an abandoned gypsum mine, Fitzgerald said.
The complaint contains 14 counts, most dealing with negligence, breach of warrant and failure to warn, against dozens of entities and individuals, including the state, the Rapid City Journal reported.
The defendants include the state of South Dakota, Meade County and its commissioners, title and engineering and real estate companies and others.
The lawsuit said four streets were built on top of mine waste rock, causing “extreme sinkage” to home foundations, cracked walls and clogged sewer lines due to shifting soil. Four other streets have homes experiencing the same issues after they were built on top of tailing ponds and/or sewage lagoons.
Some residents on the four other streets have also reported “extreme and unexplainable health problems,” the lawsuit said.
Gov. Kristi Noem said last week the state reclaimed the area after conducting surface mining in the mid-1980s.
But “the state had no knowledge at any time that this mine was in place, it’s not in our records,” Noem said, adding that the state drilled into the earth but never hit mine cavities.
Body pulled from Rapid City creek is missing man
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say a body pulled from a Rapid City creek this week in that of a man who had been missing since last week.
The man was identified as 41-year-old Jason Rush of Rapid City. Police had been searching for Rush since he was reported missing on May 19.
An autopsy has been done, but authorities are waiting for toxicology test results before a cause of death is determined.
The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team recovered Rush's body on Tuesday.
Major universities in Utah announce in-person fall terms
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three major universities in Utah have announced that students will return to campus this fall for in-person classes with preventive measures implemented to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
The announcements from the University of Utah, Utah State University and Southern Utah University included measures such as smaller class sizes and keeping some larger classes online, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The Utah Board of Higher Education is expected to release a draft of specific criteria this week for the colleges choosing to reopen but each of the eight public institutions will be able to decide individually how to proceed.
Fall classes are scheduled to begin in August but continue to be contingent on the number of cases statewide. There are now more than 8,600 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, health officials said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The University of Utah decided to resume face-to-face classes to “make sure the student experience is as valuable as possible," spokesman Chris Nelson said, adding that some courses are difficult to teach online such as music performance or science labs.
