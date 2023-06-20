Powell man arrested again for eluding police in a chase
CODY—The Powell man who pleaded guilty in April to trespassing and destroying property at a Powell junkyard was arrested again June 3 after he eluded police while they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on him.
Kirk A. Ohman, 31, was charged with a failure to signal a turn, driving without a valid motorcycle license and eluding police. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts during his June 5 arraignment in Park County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit, Powell Police Sgt. Dustin Del Biaggio was traveling on East Coulter Avenue when he saw a red and black motorcycle, which he knew belonged to Ohman who was wanted on an “outstanding felony warrant.”
He pulled in behind the motorcycle, which took “an abrupt right turn” on North Gilbert Street without signaling and continued to follow Ohman, who made another right turn without signaling, the affidavit said.
Del Biaggio activated his overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the motorcycle “accelerated rapidly.”
During the chase, Del Biaggio saw what looked like a black zippered bag fly from the motorcycle driver’s backpack. A Park County Sheriff’s deputy later located the bag. It contained several syringes and a spoon, with one syringe loaded with a clear liquid, the affidavit said.
“I saw the driver turn and look directly at my vehicle and continue fleeing,” Del Biaggio said in the affidavit. “I observed my speedometer read 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.”
Eventually, Del Biaggio was able to approach Ohman, whose motorcycle was lying on the ground against the curb. Ohman removed his helmet, threw it to the ground and complied with Del Biaggio’s command to walk toward his patrol car, the affidavit said.
Ohman was given a $10,000 cash-only bond. Another $10,000 was added to his bond for breaking his probation. He now faces a jury trial in October.
This story was published on June 19, 2023.
City’s investigation of arrest by Cody police officer concludes
CODY—The City of Cody’s internal investigation of Officer Blake Stinson’s January arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile has concluded. It found that Stinson’s affidavit and account of the incident were “corroborated” by the pedestrian involved in the incident.
But the city is still in the process of contracting with a third-party to review the city’s investigation, findings and Cody Police Department policies, according to a June 16 city of Cody press release.
The city’s investigation identified and located the pedestrian involved in the incident, the release said.
In the affidavit, Stinson alleged that the 17-year-old juvenile failed to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk near the Park County Courthouse.
That pedestrian “has corroborated the officer’s subsequent affidavit, substantiating his account of the incident,” the release said.
The release reiterated that charges against the juvenile have not been dropped due to dishonesty by Stinson but “rather for procedural reasons, so that they may be dealt with at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner.”
The teen’s mother has accused Stinson of conducting an “aggressive” arrest of her son.
Stinson remains on leave, according to the press release.
Though the internal investigation has been completed, the press release said finding a third party to review the city’s findings will “take additional time and the city will provide updates as information becomes available.”
This story was published on June 19, 2023.
