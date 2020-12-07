Wyoming puts $10 million into long-term care
CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming will put $10 million of federal pandemic relief dollars toward staffing nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
COVID-19 has continually spread through these locations, with the Wyoming Department of Health announcing Friday that 81 residents of long-term care facilities have now died from the virus — an increase of 42% over the last two weeks.
The $10 million will be used to hire traveling nurses and nursing aides to facilities in need of staff, according to a release published Friday by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office. Eighty-eight such personnel have been hired for temporary contracts at Wyoming long-term care facilities, with more likely on the way.
Friday’s data update was an increase of 24 deaths since the Wyoming Department of Health last published new numbers Nov. 19. Nine locations reported COVID-19 cases Friday for the first time in the last two weeks, representing nearly 24% of all long-term care facilities that have reported cases since the pandemic emerged.
The coronavirus has infected 1,300 staff and residents at 38 facilities statewide since the pandemic began.
Casper’s nursing homes have shouldered much of that burden. Two local care centers account for the highest death tolls of any facility in the state: Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness, which has lost 24 residents to the deadly virus, and Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center, which has lost 13 residents, according to state data.
———
Eleven deer harvested in Riverton
RIVERTON (WNE) — Eleven deer were harvested in Riverton this year as part of a new effort to limit the number of animals causing problems in the city.
Urban deer have become a nuisance in town, causing car accidents and destroying garden beds, according to residents who approached the Riverton City Council last year to discuss the problem.
The city has since obtained a permit through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to harvest 50 urban deer, city administrator Tony Tolstedt said during a council meeting last week.
The harvest had to end by Oct. 31, however, and Tolstedt said the work required to implement the local program was time-consuming, involving volunteer recruitment and training, land access, and animal processing and donation.
By the time the program was in place, Tolstedt said the volunteers had less than a month to hunt.
“We would’ve been happy if we got three or four (deer) based on the time period,” he said. “Ultimately, we were more successful.”
He thanked the almost 30 volunteers who participated in the harvest, noting that only a handful of people actually took any animals.
“We had some really talented individuals that were very knowledgeable,” Tolstedt said. “We look forward to growing that pool.”
Nine of the 11 deer harvested this year were donated to community members, Tolstedt added.
———
Spring trial date eyed in child’s death
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The first-degree murder trial for Christopher James Nielsen will likely take place in the spring of 2021.
A status hearing on the case was conducted via video in Sweetwater County District Court on Friday afternoon before Judge Suzannah Robinson. The trial that had once been set for June 1, 2020, had been rescheduled for February of 2021. Now, it will be continued at least another month or two. One reason for the delay is the COVID-19 pandemic.
A first-degree murder charge was filed against Nielsen after a 5-year-old Green River boy died Nov. 28, 2019, from injuries allegedly received while in his care. Nielsen pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Third District Court on Jan. 10, 2020.
Nielsen was originally arrested Nov. 14, 2019, for alleged aggravated child abuse after the boy he had been babysitting was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City with life-threatening injuries. Those charges were dropped and first-degree charges filed after the boy died.
Nielsen had lived in Sweetwater County for a week before the boy was hospitalized. He was staying with Vanessa Kidner, the mother of the boy who died, and her fiance, Stacy Willeitner, in exchange for babysitting Kidner’s two children.
During Friday’s hearing, two potential 2021 trial dates were discussed: April 5-16 or March 29-April 9. Judge Robinson noted that the trial is expected to take two weeks.
Nielsen’s bond is set at $1 million, and he remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
———
Gordon concerned over tree protection proposal
CASPER (WNE) — A proposal by federal regulators to institute additional protections for whitebark pines across the country garnered a lukewarm response from Wyoming’s governor, who expressed concern the tree’s new threatened species status would impede state-led forest management efforts.
Last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed changing the status of whitebark pines to “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. The trees grow at high elevations in states across the West, including Wyoming. But climate change, a fungal disease and mountain pine beetle infestations have decimated whitebark pines. With growth and regeneration rates for the trees slowing, the species is at risk of “imminent” extinction, according to the proposed rule published on the Federal Register on Wednesday.
Whitebark pines serve an important role in the iconic landscapes they grow in. For instance, grizzly bears and other wildlife in Yellowstone National Park rely on the trees for food. The trees also help the alpine ecosystems they grow in avoid excess flooding and erosion.
The species has been a candidate for additional protections since 2011.
Gov. Mark Gordon offered tepid support for the proposed rule.
“Wyoming always seeks to avoid the need for listing and will remain committed to working with our federal partners to approach species conservation in a pragmatic manner,” he said in a statement.
“The proposed rule protects operations, including grazing and logging, under Section 4 of the Endangered Species Act (also known as a “4(d) rule”),” he continued. “While the inclusion of a 4(d) rule is encouraging and avoids undue burdens for private landowners and businesses, any listing under the (Endangered Species Act) is concerning.”
