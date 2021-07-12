216 energy project to get CARES money
CASPER (WNE) — The $12 million in CARES Act funding allocated for the second round of the Energy Rebound Program will be distributed among 216 selected projects, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced Friday.
Gov. Mark Gordon established the Energy Rebound Program last November in an effort to spur development and generate jobs in the struggling oil and gas industry. The program reimburses up to $500,000 per project for three types of activities interrupted by the pandemic-fueled energy market collapse: completing unfinished wells, redrilling existing wells and reclaiming abandoned wells.
“What this program was designed to do is really try to jumpstart those projects that, because of COVID, maybe didn’t quite make economic sense,” said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
In the first round of the program, which was administered by the Wyoming Business Council, 292 oil and gas projects received $30 million in CARES Act dollars. During last year’s cycle, Gordon doubled the original sum of $15 million in response to high demand.
This year, even though 744 of the 864 proposed projects submitted between June 15 and June 25 were found to be eligible for the program, the available funding did not change. Roughly one-third of proposals were selected to receive support and can have their work reimbursed through the end of the year.
In most cases, a grant of up to $500,000 won’t cover entire projects. Most companies chosen for the program still have to source funding for any remaining costs independently.
———
Tribal attorney asks to be dismissed from lawsuit
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Northern Arapaho Tribe’s attorney has asked a federal court to dismiss civil fraud and racketeering allegations filed against him by a Lander law group on May 21.
Baldwin, Crocker, and Rudd, the Lander law firm that represented the tribe until June 2019, claimed that attorney Keith Harper and Atlanta-based law firm Kilpatrick, Townsend and Stockton defrauded the Arapaho people for personal gain and demonstrated a pattern of racketeering.
KTS no longer represents the tribe, but Harper, who now works for Jenner and Block, still does. Harper and KTS filed a memorandum to a motion to dismiss the complaint on June 21, claiming throughout that BCR’s accusations lack definition and underpinning.
Much of BCR’s complaint against Harper and his former employer stems back to an Aug. 5, 2019, YouTube video in which Harper announced to the Northern Arapaho people that BCR was withholding the tribe’s own documents and about $1 million of its funds.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe filed a lawsuit with those same complaints on July 29, 2019. Wyoming District Court Judge Thomas Campbell ruled on the suit that BCR could not have had the tribe’s $1 million at that time, according to the accounting evidence.
Campbell then sanctioned the Tribe for making an “improper” filing and ordered it to pay BCR’s attorney fees in the suit.
In asking the federal court to dismiss the new charges of fraud and racketeering against them, Harper and KTS stated that they weren’t the lawyers on the 2019 case whose claim Campbell called improper.
