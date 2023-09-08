Tests confirm plague in Albany County cat
LARAMIE—Laboratory testing has recently confirmed plague in an Albany County cat, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The Laramie-area cat is an indoor-outdoor pet known to hunt rodents and is being treated, according to a Wednesday news release from Albany County Public Health.
While no human illnesses are associated with the current Albany County situation, Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a human case of pneumonic plague in a Fremont County individual with exposure to sick pet outdoor cats in September 2021.
“Plague is a serious bacterial infection that can be deadly for pets and people if not treated as soon as possible with antibiotics,” Dr. Emily Curren, state public health veterinarian with WDH, said in the release. “The disease can be passed to humans from ill animals and by fleas coming from infected animals.
“While the disease is rare in humans, plague occurs naturally in the western United States in areas where rodents and their fleas become infected,” she continued. “It is safe to assume a risk for plague exists all around our state.”
Plague symptoms in pets can include enlarged lymph glands; swelling in the neck, face or around the ears; fever; chills; lack of energy; coughing; vomiting; diarrhea; and dehydration.
Plague symptoms in people can include fever, swollen and tender lymph glands, extreme exhaustion, headache, chills, coughing, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. People who are ill should seek professional medical attention.
BLM oil and gas lease sale nets state $13M
CHEYENNE—The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming State Office conducted a competitive oil and gas lease sale Wednesday, offering 81 parcels covering 67,183.78 acres in Wyoming. In total, 53 parcels covering 35,701.21 acres sold for $13,207,883.
The environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale and proposed lease stipulations are available online at tinyurl.com/9-6-lease-sale.
As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67% royalty rate for any new leases from this sale.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis, and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.
All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.
Worland man pleads guilty to four felonies
WORLAND—Jose Feliciano Moreno Jr. entered guilty pleas to four of the five felony charges he is facing during his change of plea hearing in Fifth Judicial District Court in Worland on Aug. 2.
Moreno was charged with three counts of attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, one count of aggravated assault and battery and one count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
All five charges stem from an incident that occurred the early morning of Dec. 24, 2022, when law enforcement responded to Moreno’s residence after receiving a call about violence in the home.
Moreno had allegedly struck the caller and his two daughters before officers arrived. Moreno hid behind a washing machine, was discovered, and confronted officers by thrusting a flagpole at them.
“With the exception of the split sentence, all of his time is suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation per count, so the net effect of this is he will start by having the one-year split sentence – which he is over halfway done with – then he’ll go on supervised probation concurrently for two of the felonies. Once he’s completed that he will go on to the second set of three-year probations,” said Washakie County Attorney Anthony Barton. “He will have six years of probation in total.”
