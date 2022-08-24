Driver arrested after hitting, severely injuring pedestrian
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A local man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle early Monday evening, according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.
Bryan Ciccone, 45, of Cheyenne is accused of driving under the influence and striking a man who was walking along the side of East Lincolnway, severely injuring the pedestrian.
Ciccone was contacted at the scene by responding officers. He was initially taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for evaluation, but upon his release was booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, leaving the roadway and possession of marijuana.
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to CRMC.
Ciccone was the sole occupant of the vehicle and did not suffer any injuries, according to the release.
At about 5 p.m. Monday, CPD officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when Ciccone, driving a Lincoln MKZ, was traveling west on Lincolnway and veered off of the roadway.
He struck the man, who was walking along the shoulder of the road.
According to his jail booking sheet, Ciccone told the responding officer he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day and that he had a “big party” at his house the night before, during which he smoked a lot of marijuana. He said he couldn’t be certain there wasn’t any other drug in the marijuana he smoked at the party.
Due to the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries, CPD’s Major Crash Unit has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.
This story was published on August 24, 2022.
Trial date set for Nevada man police chased through town
JACKSON (WNE) –- An October trial has been set for a Nevada man arrested after a high-speed chase near the Jackson Town Square.
Brian James Willis, 41, of North Las Vegas, faces eight charges stemming from erratic driving that neared speeds of 80 mph.
Willis told officers that on Aug. 7 he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Jackson Police Department. The charges against him include interference with a peace officer, attempting to elude police and failure to drive within a single lane.
According to court documents, Willis was traveling 75 mph in a 30 mph zone in the early morning hours of Aug. 7. Jackson police were alerted to the “violent” driving by four independent tipsters who called 911 to report a blue sedan driving erratically.
Willis reportedly hit a stop sign in town and a car in Wilson before fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit.
Shortly thereafter, off-duty sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle northbound on Highway 89 and followed it toward town as it sped and “weaved into opposing lanes of travel.”
A Jackson police officer intercepted Willis at High School Road, but the driver didn’t stop. Police continued to pursue him along Broadway at speeds reaching 80 mph.
The pursuit ended at 6:38 a.m. east of the Town Square near Jean Street, where the driver attempted a high-speed turn, jumped the car over the curb and crashed into a bush.
According to court documents, Willis stated he had been awake for three days and spoke of being “chased by numerous other people and vehicles with guns.”
Willis refused to comply with a search warrant authorizing hospital employees to do a blood draw to confirm controlled substances.
He is in jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
This story was posted on August 24, 2022.
2,683 Acres Conserved in Sublette County
AFTON (WNE) — The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has partnered with the Richie family to permanently conserve 2,683 acres of the Richie Ranch Link and Muddy Places near Boulder, WY through an agricultural conservation easement.
This is in addition to the conservation easement completed with the Richie family earlier this year, a testament to the landowner’s commitment to protecting the agricultural legacy and conservation values of ranching in Sublette County.
The Richie Ranch Link and Muddy Places are part of the larger Richie Ranch located in the foothills of the Wind River Range. The ranch has supported a cow-calf operation since the early 20th century and the hay meadows have been under irrigation since the Overland Ditch was established in 1906.
The property is located within greater sage-grouse core area, elk crucial range, moose crucial range and mule deer crucial range.
Notably, the ranch is almost entirely situated within the Sublette Mule Deer Migration corridor, the longest known mule deer migration route in the world. The portions of the ranch within the corridor are considered “stop over” areas, which are important sites for deer to rest and forage in their season-long trek.
Bob Budd, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust director said, “The WWNRT is pleased that we have been able to help another long-time, multi-generational Wyoming family maintain the agricultural heritage and wildlife habitats they have stewarded for more than a century. In these times where we are losing our ability to provide food, fiber, clean water and open space, this is another major milestone in that regard.”
The completion of this project brings the acres of protected agricultural land, open spaces and wildlife habitat to 292,829 statewide.
This story was published on August 22, 2022.
Commission to let voters bet on horse racing in Converse County
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Following their meeting on Aug. 3, Converse County commissioners were left with a decision to make: if a question pertaining to the legalization of pari-mutuel wagering should be placed on the November election ballot for the public to vote on.
Pari-mutuel wagering has been coined the legal term for off track horse race betting, something Founder and CEO of 307 Horse Racing, Jack Greer, and COO of Wyoming Financial Group, Kyle Ridgeway, hope to bring to the county if passed.
With five successful facilities currently stationed around the state in Gillette, Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins and Sheridan, the two men have had their sights set on Converse County for some time.
On Aug. 16, the board of commissioners voted ‘yes’ to placing this question on the upcoming ballot.
“The commissioners felt it was appropriate to let the voters decide if they want pari-mutuel wagering and the historic horse racing machines available and regulated in Converse County,” Commissioner Chairman Jim Willox said.
Although two additional companies focused on horse racing and off track betting house facilities in the state, 307 Horse Racing is the first Wyoming owned and operated entity.
If voters decide to legalize pari-mutuel wagering in the November election, both Ridgeway and Greer will visit yet again to discuss obtaining a resolution for a specific site.
And, once up and running, this potential facility is expected to bring in funds for the county, the city it resides in (if within city limits) and .3% of each bet will be added to the Wyoming Breeders Fund.
For more information about 307 Horse Racing’s facilities, visit www.307horseracing.com.
This story was published on August 24, 2022.
‘Offensive’ sign protected as free speech
PINEDALE (WNE) — A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word.
That was the consensus of the town’s attorney Doug Mason and Sheriff KC Lehr, which they presented to the Big Piney Town Council, at its Aug. 16 meeting.
Town clerk Kristi Gray said five or six callers complained to town staff, and the sheriff said a deputy reportedly went to the house to check it out.
The sign reads: “F– Biden and F– you if you voted for him.”
Mayor Tyler Maxfield brought up the possibility of an ordinance, which Mason said would have “to be narrowly tailored” to avoid violating the sign poster’s freedom of speech.
Maxfield said he hoped the resident might understand that the language offends some people.
“I haven’t spoken with Deputy Winer yet,” Lehr said of the sign. “It’s worth a try. That’s a sticky one” because posting the F word is not a crime.”
“Even if he can X out the words,” Maxfield said. “See if he’ll reason with us.”
The sign was still in place Friday afternoon, legible from the church parking lot across the street.
This story was published on August 24, 2022.
