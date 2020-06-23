Judge: California can’t require cancer label for weed killer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California can’t require a cancer warning label on Roundup, the world’s most widely used weed-killer, a federal judge ruled Monday.
U.S. District Judge William Shubb issued a permanent injunction against the labeling, saying the state couldn’t meet a legal standard for such a requirement, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
California requires warning labels on cancer-causing products under the state’s Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act, approved by voters in 1986.
The state wanted to label products containing glyphosate — the main ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup — because of a 2015 finding by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, an arm of the World Health Organization, that glyphosate was a probable cause of cancer in humans.
But Monsanto sued and in 2018 Shubb temporarily blocked the warning label. In issuing Monday’s permanent injunction, the judge said the state can only require a private company to change its label if the statement is “purely factual and non-controversial.”
Shubb said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and similar agencies in Europe haven’t found a connection between the chemical and cancer.
Ex-CIA director, defense secretary Gates: US is paralyzed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former CIA director and defense secretary Robert Gates said Monday that the U.S. government is paralyzed by political polarization and careerism, which has allowed China, Russia and other rivals to make inroads internationally to America's detriment.
Gates, who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, said in an online speech to a Florida group that partisanship has always been part of U.S. politics dating back to founders John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, but only recently has that resulted in the government being unable to tackle major issues such as the coronavirus outbreak. He said congressional members fear taking any stand or making any compromise that could harm their re-election chances.
“Because of our paralysis in Washington, we can't tackle successfully any of the big challenges the country faces whether its education, immigration, infrastructure,” Gates told the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, a nonpartisan organization that meets monthly to hear from prominent newsmakers. “They are just too hard for our politicians across the board. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue.”
Gates, 76 and a Republican, served as CIA director from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush and defense secretary from 2006 to 2011 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. His book, “Exercise Of Power: American Failures, Successes, And A New Path Forward In The New Post-Cold War World,” was recently published.
Gates argues in his book that over the last 25 years, presidents and Congress have allowed the nation’s diplomatic strengths such as developmental assistance, communications and cultural connections wither, leaving the military with a disproportionate role in determining and executing U.S. foreign policy.
Gates has criticized President Donald Trump a divider, domestically and internationally. During Monday's talk he praised Trump as the first president to understand and tackle the threat China poses economically, but said he undercuts his efforts by weakening the country's relationships with its allies, calling those “a unique asset for the United States.”
Mom called kids 'zombies' before their deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The case of two kids who were missing for months before they were found dead in rural Idaho has taken another bizarre twist, with new court documents alleging that their mother believed they were zombies and that she was on a mission to rid the world of such creatures.
Police discovered the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old brother, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 at property belonging to their mother's new husband. The case gained attention for the couple's doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses, and court documents released late last week detail more about the strange worldview that detectives think may have influenced Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell.
So far, no one has been charged with killing the kids, who had not been seen since September, but the Daybells are both behind bars.
Lori Daybell's attorney has indicated that she intends to defend herself against charges of child abandonment and obstructing an investigation. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to destroying or concealing the children's bodies.
Lori Daybell's longtime best friend, Melanie Gibb, has been cooperating with authorities for months, according to the documents written by Rexburg police Lt. Ron Ball. Gibb is the last known person to have seen JJ alive, according to police, when she was visiting Lori Daybell at her apartment in the small Idaho town last September.
“Gibb reports that when she arrived in Rexburg, Lori Vallow informed her that JJ Vallow had become a ‘zombie,'" Ball wrote. “Gibb further reports that the term ‘zombie’ refers to an individual whose mortal spirit has left their body and that their body is now the host of another spirit. The new spirit in a ‘zombie’ is always considered a ‘dark spirit.’”
It wasn't the first time Gibb said she heard her friend talk about zombies, according to the statement. Gibb said Lori Daybell had called Tylee a zombie in spring 2019 when the teen didn't want to baby-sit her little brother and that Lori Daybell had first learned the concept from Chad Daybell at the start of that year.
Gibb said the couple believed that when a zombie takes over a person's body, “the person's true spirit goes into ‘limbo’ and is stuck there until the host body is physically killed,” the court document said. “As such, death of the physical body is seen as the mechanism by which the body's original spirit can be released from limbo.”
Indiana woman enjoys 100th birthday after surviving COVID-19
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A 100-year-old Indiana woman who has lived through World War II, survived cancer and successfully battled her way back from a bout of pneumonia last year, learned earlier this month that she’s also a survivor of COVID-19.
Leora Martin of Elkhart found out a week before her birthday on June 13 that she had tested negative for the virus after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in April — one of 76 residents at her assisted living facility to be infected. She and her twin sister, Delora Bloomingdale, who lives in California, celebrated their birthdays as centenarians and Leora’s recovery while conversing through Zoom.
“It was sort of a relief,” Martin told The Elkhart Truth of her recovery. “You have to remember, I’ve been through cancer. I had to go to the hospital for five days with rods in my body –- that was not comfortable, but I survived. They didn’t think I would survive pneumonia last year either, but I did.”
Marilou Snell, Martin's daughter, said her mother was mostly asymptomatic, showing slight signs of appetite loss and exhaustion. She noted that Greenleaf Health Campus, the assisted living facility where Martin resides, was on lockdown so she couldn't visit her mother in person.
“We were all pretty devastated when we found out she tested positive,” Snell added. “You read and hear all these terrible things and of course right away you fear the worst, so it was really hard.”
Snell said her family's religious faith gave them solace while also knowing Martin was in good care.
“It was a really tough time, but the staff at Greenleaf were wonderful,” Snell said. “They updated us with phone calls, text messages with what was going on. It was just very comforting to know that she had health care people around her 24/7. Also, just giving it over to God helped a lot too. He calmed us and said it was in his hands and he took care of it.”
Production workers strike against major Navy shipbuilder
BATH, Maine (AP) — More than 4,000 shipbuilders went on strike against Bath Iron Works on Monday, disrupting production at one of Navy's biggest shipbuilders at a time of growing threats around the world.
Angry production workers voted overwhelmingly for the first strike in 20 years in a contract dispute that focused more on subcontracting, seniority and work rules than on wages and benefits.
“These are things that are meant to bust the union, and we can’t let that stand,” Mike Reaveley, an outside machinist, said Monday on the picket line. “It’s not really about the money.”
Workers wearing brightly colored T-shirts formed pickets at both of the shipyard entrances along the Kennebec River. On the back of the shirts were the words, “Union heroes walk picket lines.” The cacophony of cheering workers, honking horns and revving of Harley-Davidson motorcycle engines could be heard from blocks away.
The company's final three-year contract proposal would have given production workers a 3% raise each year. But the shipbuilders’ union objected to more than a dozen changes it considered to be concessions — especially the hiring of subcontractors.
Machinists Union Local S6, which represents 4,300 workers, presented a united front with 87% of shipbuilders voting in favor of a strike. The last strike, in 2000, lasted 55 days.
“That’s a rocking majority that thinks this is an unfair contract,” said John Cabral, a material handler in the yard.
Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore restaurant issued an apology Monday after video showed a Black woman and her son being denied service because of the boy's clothes while a white child dressed a similar way had been served.
Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns Ouzo Bay, said it was disturbed by the incident and placed the manager seen in the video on “indefinite leave,” news outlets reported.
“This should have never happened,” the company said.
The video posted by Marcia Grant shows her son wearing athletic shorts, sneakers and an Air Jordan T-shirt. The unidentified manager tells Grant that her son's outfit violates the restaurant’s dress code.
Grant turns her camera toward a white boy at the restaurant wearing a graphic T-shirt and similar-looking shorts who was being served, but the manager replies the child wasn't wearing shorts like Grant's son.
The manager also said he didn't get a good look at the white child.
Atlas said they were immediately changing their policy so that children ages 12 and under aren't subject to the dress code. Atlas also said the dress code wasn't "intended to be discriminatory.”
Michigan man wins $4M lottery scratch card game, again
SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (AP) — How does he do it? For the second time, a southeastern Michigan man has won a $4 million lottery game, officials said Monday.
Mark Clark of South Rockwood scratched a ticket with a coin that was given to him by his late father about 10 years ago. They often fished together after Clark won a different $4 million instant game in 2017.
“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” Clark, 50, said in a statement released by the Michigan Lottery. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling. ... I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this."
Clark chose a lump sum of about $2.5 million instead of taking $4 million in payments over time.
“I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now,” Clark said.
Lawsuit: Teen screamed 'I can't breathe' during restraint
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A civil lawsuit filed Monday following the death of a 16-year-old in a Michigan youth facility says he screamed “I can’t breathe” as at least one staff member placed their weight on the Black teen’s chest for nearly 10 minutes.
The lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court names Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo and Sequel Youth and Family Services as defendants.
Cornelius Fredericks died May 1 after going into cardiac arrest April 29. At the time, authorities said he was being restrained by staff after throwing a sandwich.
His death came nearly a month before George Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis with a white police officer's knee pressing his neck to the ground.
Floyd's dying words, “I can’t breathe,” have become a rallying call for people protesting police violence against Black people and racial injustice during demonstrations across the U.S.
“The excessive use of restraints and the lack of concern for Cornelius’s life draw an eerily similar comparison to that of George Floyd’s death,” according to the lawsuit, which alleges negligence and says Lakeside staff improperly and wrongfully used restraints on Fredericks.
Authorities have not provided details of the race of the staff member or members involved.
“Video from Lakeside Academy even shows a staff member placing his/her weight directly on Cornelius’s chest for nearly ten minutes as Cornelius lost consciousness,” the lawsuit states. “Cornelius’s scream of ‘I can’t breathe’ was not enough to get the staff members to stop the excessive restraint.”
US meat industry puzzled by China's import ban for 1 plant
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — China's decision to ban imports from a single Tyson Foods poultry plant where there was a coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns about the implications on the U.S. meat industry if the action is expanded to other plants.
Chinese customs officials didn't hint about expanding the ban in a short statement it issued about suspending imports from the plant in Springdale, Arkansas. The country imposed a similar ban last week on pork imports from a German plant where a number of workers tested positive for COVID-19, but it hasn’t taken action against other U.S. beef, pork and poultry plants that have seen outbreaks among workers.
Jim Sumner, president of the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, said he hopes the move won’t hurt the overall relationship with China, which had been improving after a new trade deal was signed early this year.
“Hopefully it’s not going to mean anything,” Sumner said. “If it remains at just one plant, it will not have any meaningful impact, but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
A U.S. Agriculture Department spokesman said Monday that there is no evidence of the virus being transmitted by food or food packaging.
“This action by the Chinese is completely unjustified,” National Chicken Council spokesman Tom Super said.
Sumner said the time it takes for meat produced in the United States to reach China would make it especially difficult for any virus to survive.
“It’s not transmissible in meat," he said. “Plus, that product is frozen and spends 30 days in a container en route to China. So there is zero possibility of a live virus from the US showing up in frozen poultry as it has been shipped by ocean carrier halfway around the world.”
Despite green pledges, Amazon’s carbon footprint grew 15%
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.
The online shopping giant said it emitted 51.17 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year. That's up from 2018, when it emitted 44.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Amazon disclosed its carbon footprint for the first time last year after employees pressured the company to do more to combat climate change.
Amazon said that while its carbon footprint grew, the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 5% between 2018 and 2019.
The Seattle-based company also said it’s on track to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels, wind turbines and other renewable energy by 2025, five years earlier than it had planned.
But the increase in its carbon foot shows how tricky it is for a rapidly-growing company like Amazon to cut down on pollution. Amazon depends on fuel-guzzling planes and trucks to ship billions of items a year around the world. Emissions from fossil fuels rose 18% last year, Amazon said Tuesday.
Orders have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, as more people are stuck at home and are shopping online. To keep up, and deliver on time, Amazon said earlier this month that it leased 12 additional Boeing 767s, bringing its fleet of jets to more than 80.
On Tuesday, Amazon announced it would start a $2 billion to invest in companies that make products and technology that help protect the Earth. Earlier this year, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos said he would spend $10 billion of his personal fortune to fund scientists, activists and nonprofits working to help fight climate change.
US Army soldier charged in plot to ambush his unit overseas
NEW YORK (AP) — The new top federal prosecutor in Manhattan on Monday announced her first case since the weekend's upheaval: the arrest of a U.S. Army soldier charged with plotting a deadly ambush of his unit in Turkey by extremists.
In a release, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss called Private Ethan Melzer, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, “the enemy within.”
His lawyers declined comment.
Strauss said he plotted to let members of an extremist group descend on his unit by providing details about its location and security arrangements.
She identified the group he tried to work with as the Order of the Nine Angles, also known as O9A, described in the release as an occult-based neo-Nazi and racially motivated violent extremist group. Court papers also said he researched terrorist groups, including the Islamic State.
“Melzer was motivated by racism and hatred as he attempted to carry out this ultimate act of betrayal,” Strauss said.
William F. Sweeney Jr., head of the FBI's New York office, said: “Melzer declared himself to be a traitor against the United States, and described his own conduct as tantamount to treason. We agree."
Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says
SEATTLE (AP) — Faced with growing pressure to crack down on an “occupied” protest zone following two weekend shootings, Seattle’s mayor said Monday that officials will move to wind down the blocks-long span of city streets taken over two weeks ago that President Donald Trump asserted is run by “anarchists."
Mayor Jenny Durkan said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality. She said at a news conference that the city is working with the community to bring the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, or CHOP, to an end and that police soon would move back into a precinct building they had largely abandoned in the area.
Durkan also vowed to address some of the protesters' demands, including investing more in Black communities, reimagining policing in cooperation with community leaders, and pushing for accountability measures and statewide reform of police unions.
The mayor did not give an immediate timeline for clearing out the occupation but said “additional steps” would be examined if people don't leave voluntarily. With scores of people camping in a park in the protest zone, Durkan said peaceful demonstrations could continue, but nighttime disorder had to stop.
“The cumulative impacts of the gatherings and protests and the nighttime atmosphere and violence has led to increasingly difficult circumstances for our businesses and residents,” Durkan said. “The impacts have increased and the safety has decreased.”
A shooting Sunday night was the second in less than 48 hours at the edge of the zone, which is named for the Capitol Hill neighborhood near downtown Seattle and emerged during nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The 17-year-old victim was shot in the arm and declined to speak with detectives, police said. Gunfire early Saturday left a 19-year-old man dead and another person critically wounded.
The victims were taken to a hospital by volunteer medics in private cars, and police said they were met by a hostile crowd that prevented them from immediately getting to the scene.
