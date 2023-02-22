Average gasoline prices up by same amount they dropped last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 on Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
That’s the same amount they dropped the week before.
Prices in Wyoming are 14.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 3.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.45 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in Wyoming on Sunday was $2.97 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.02 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Crash with snowplow results in one fatality
SHERIDAN (WNE) — An accident near milepost 1.3 on Highway 335 resulted in the death of 29-year-old Zachary J. Nicholson of Colorado Sunday morning.
A Sheridan County 2016 Western Star snowplow was traveling westbound on Knode Road and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Wyoming Highway 335. The county plow driver, identified by Wyoming Highway Patrol as Carl E. Schleichardt, did not see the Jeep and entered the highway, causing a collision.
WHP said Kimberly A. Flynn was driving the Jeep at the time of the crash.
Nicholson was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported from the scene to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
According to WHP, this is the 22nd fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2023 compared to 11 in 2022, 14 in 2021, and seven in 2020 to date.
Updated publication contains ‘Just the Facts’ about Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A new edition of “Just the Facts” has been released by the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division.
The updated publication provides an easily accessible collection of statistics, presenting a broad range of quality-of-life factors in Wyoming. Information categories include demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime and law enforcement. The data displays facts for the most recent period for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states and the change from the previous period.
Some examples:
. Wyoming’s population of veterans was 8.1% in 2021, ranking fourth, compared with 9.8% in Alaska (most) and 3.6% in New Jersey (least).
. The Wyoming median household income was $65,204 in 2021, ranking 31st, compared with $90,203 in Maryland and $48,716 in Mississippi.
. Wyoming’s homeownership rate was 72.1% in 2021, ranking 12th.
“Policymakers and the general public can use this publication in a variety of ways — it can help to identify certain areas warranting further study, or it enables people to see how Wyoming is faring compared to other states,” said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the Economic Analysis Division. “With comparison, numbers become a lot more meaningful and revealing to readers.”
The publication can be downloaded at eadiv. state.wy.us/Wy_facts/Facts2022.pdf.
Sheridan’s Souper Bowl Food Drive nets 1,100 pounds of food
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The eighth annual Souper Bowl food drive, staffed and sponsored by AARP’s Sheridan Community Action Team, netted an estimated 1,100 pounds of food for local food banks in the Sheridan County area in February.
The event was held to help restock food pantries in Sheridan County, including the People's Assistance Food Bank, the Salvation Army and the Volunteers of America homeless food pantry.
Donors could elect to place their food donations into a container labeled "Kansas City Chiefs" or "Philadelphia Eagles.” The total estimated vote count was 60% of the food donated to bins marked for the Chiefs and 40% for the Philadelphia Eagles.
AARP Wyoming donated $1,000 to the event and Community Action Team members used those funds to purchase food at the local Ridley’s grocery store. The Ridley’s store managers then pitched in by donating over $125 in food as well.
