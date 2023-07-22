Several Campbell County students earned degrees or certificates at the University of Wyoming in Laramie at the end of the spring semester.
Gillette students are: Alyssa Baumgartner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Zoe C. Biggs, Bachelor of Arts; Serena R. Boes, Bachelor of Science; Cody J. Caldwell, Bachelor of Arts; Tasha Ariel Carnahan, Bachelor of Science; Bailey Elizabeth Carpenter, Bachelor of Science; JessAnn Joy Carsrud, Bachelor of Arts; Lauryn N. Collins, Bachelor of Science; Grace McKenna Cryder, Doctor of Pharmacy; Ethan Dutcher, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Keith Edmonds, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Tiffany Paige Edmonds, Bachelor of Science in Business; Sierra Jo Fleck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Weylan Fluharty, Bachelor of Science; Delaney R. Hallcroft, Bachelor of Science in Business; Thristen Rae Haloman, Bachelor of Arts; Allison Belle Hays, Bachelor of Arts; Ashley Marie Isum, Bachelor of Science; Kimberlee J. Jardee, Bachelor of Science; Joshua P. Kennedy, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Zafran Khan, Bachelor of Science; Lauren A. Lacey, Bachelor of Science in Business; Jordan Martin, Juris Doctor; Cristian Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Business; Matthew Gregory McGee, Bachelor of Science in Business; Cori McKenney, Master of Science; Meg L. McPadden, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Whitney D. Mohr, Bachelor of Arts; Manuel A. Molina, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Chandler L. Moore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Valerie M. Peterson, Bachelor of Arts; Maureen Erin Ransone, Bachelor of Arts; Cierra Nicole Roberts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Faith Rock, Bachelor of Science in Business; Nathan Jay Romero, Bachelor of Arts; Andrew Rose, Master of Arts; Maricruz Sanchez-Contreras, Bachelor of Science; Kennedy M. Schomer, Bachelor of Arts; Shelby Lynn Spivey, Master of Social Work; Shane L. Stefanick, certificate and Master of Business Administration; Titus A. Stevens, Bachelor of Arts; Ethan R. Stovall, Bachelor of Science in Business; Madison Strohschein, Bachelor of Social Work; Amber Sturdevant, Master of Music Education; Elly Myrl Talbott, certificate; Shelby M. Tarter, Bachelor of Science; Alicia Marie Teeter, certificate; Cheyenne Trouchon, Juris Doctor; Tessa Anne Trouchon, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Jayden F. Vasquez, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Paige M. Walker, Bachelor of Arts; Jillian Laura Wilkins, Master of Arts; Alexis Wingfield, Bachelor of Arts; Kellie Ilene Wingfield, Master of Science; Thomas James Wise, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Gerrit F. Worthington, double Bachelor of Music and Abigail Youngs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Rozet students are: Cara Cundall-Binder, Bachelor of Science; Ethan J. Marshall, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Grayson L. Osmon, Bachelor of Science. Brandi J. Fuller, of Wright, also graduated with a Bachelor of Science.
Four Gillette students graduated from Eastern Wyoming Community College in Torrington this school year: Kagen Baker, Ashlynn Hanson, Heidi Kennedy and Karen Thomas-Rodriguez.
