Linda Brewster, a Gillette resident who advocates for awareness of mild-cognitive impairment and other types of dementia, has been selected to join the 2023-24 Alzheimer’s Association National Early-Stage Advisory Group.
The Alzheimer’s Association chose eight people from across the country to serve in the group and contribute toward its goal of raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia through their personal experiences and insights of living with dementia, according to an Alzheimer’s Association press release.
Brewster, 58, was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, also known as MCI. She and her husband Don moved from California to Wyoming in 2021 and she eventually found her MCI diagnosis later that year.
She was chosen for the national group from a pool of more than 35 applicants.
“I put my name in because I want to use my voice while I have it, my speech is getting worse as well as my memory, but I wanted to use it to get awareness for here in Gillette,” she said, adding that she’d like to start more in-person support groups locally and see more awareness and dementia-related resources in Gillette.
As a member of the national group, she wants to raise awareness of the importance of improving access to diagnostic and support services for people living in rural areas.
“Individuals living in rural communities are in desperate need of these same services, and more needs to be done to make them available and accessible,” she said, in the press release.
Formed in 2006, the national group and its advisors provide input to the Alzheimer’s Association about programs and materials designed to meet the growing needs of early-stage individuals. Since its formation, the group helped secure the addition of younger-onset Alzheimer’s to the Social Security Administration’s Compassionate Allowance Initiative, giving those with the disease access to certain Social Security benefits. They also participated in grassroots advocacy efforts supporting the establishment of the first national plan to address the Alzheimer’s epidemic, according to the press release.
“Early-stage advisors are vital to Alzheimer’s Association advocacy efforts,” said Debra Antista-Bianchi, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming. “They bring a unique perspective that not only informs our work, but also inspires others living with the disease to engage in efforts that can make a difference for all those impacted.”
During the past year, the group’s members were instrumental in advocating for Medicare coverage for new FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s. Brewster and her husband participated in the Association’s June rally in Cheyenne to encourage the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to cover the cost of those new medications.
Brewster said she will be a facilitator for a new group called Forget us Nots through Wyoming Dementia Care, a Natrona County nonprofit.
“I know there’s people like me out there, I just want them to know that it’s OK to have this,” Brewster said. “We can still be useful.”
All programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association are provided at no charge to families. To learn more, go to www.alz.org or call the Association’s free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
New educator joins UW extension office
The University of Wyoming’s extension office in Campbell County has a new face in it.
Sara Olsen, community vitality and health educator, joined the extension office in August. The 2013 UW grad brings 20 years of experience in health, education and administrative work.
Olsen has experience in creating relationships with many kinds of people, and she is enthusiastic about inspiring everyone to focus more on their own wellbeing, no matter who they are.
“We need to start implementing healthy behaviors at all ages. It is never too early or late to start healthy habits!” she said in a UW Extension press release.
Most recently, she worked as a paraprofessional in the Campbell County School district. She is also part of the board of AVA Community Art Center and a parent council member, according to a UW Extension press release.
“We are thrilled to have Sara join our community vitality and health team,” said Mandy Marney, senior associate director of UW Extension. “She has impactful ideas regarding health and wellness programming, and I am excited to see how she positively influences Campbell County moving forward.”
Olsen is excited about the possibilities, too. She plans to assess what her community needs and develop fun activities to engage Campbell County residents. She already has in mind a walking program.
“I feel like my toolbox is well equipped with lots of experience and life to help me be successful,” she said.
