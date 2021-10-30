The Wyoming Navy exhibit, on loan from the Fort Caspar Museum, features photographs and information about ships named for Wyoming’s people and places. It contains 26 panels with photos and history of 40 US Navy vessels beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ships that are in service today.
The USS Eisele which was named for George Raymond “Spud” Eisele, a Gillette-born sailor who was killed in action on Nov. 12, 1942, during the naval battle at Guadalcanal.
The Campbell County Rockpile Museum has a new traveling exhibition featuring the Wyoming Navy on display in the Roy Lowell Memorial Exhibition Wall in the museum’s annex building.
The exhibit, on loan from the Fort Caspar Museum, features photographs and information about ships named for Wyoming’s people and places. It contains 26 panels with photos and history of 40 U.S. Navy vessels beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ships that are in service today.
