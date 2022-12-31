JR Albers, of Gillette, was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, for the fall term. The list recognizes students who finished at least 12 credit hours of schoolwork with a 3.67 GPA or better.
Ethen Wolf, of Gillette, was named to the Provost’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, at the end of the fall semester for earning a 3.75 GPA or better while completing 12 credit hours. Wolf is majoring in education.
