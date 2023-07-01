The first report card of the school year arrives in mid-November. It’s the first time students are faced with a grade that will become part of their academic record. We all remember our fears:
Am I passing the class?
What will my parents say?
Will I be grounded?
Will they let me take the car?
Is my GPA too low to get into college?
Will I be kicked off the varsity squad because I got a D?
For me, it also brings memories of Brenda.
Brenda was not my teacher but a student who graded me. It is a truism that teachers learn as much, sometimes more, from their students than what they teach them. Brenda made that happen during my first tumultuous year of teaching.
As a first-year teacher, I was now the giver of those grades. I was determined to set high standards for my students, to be fair to all, and to never let my personal feelings affect my grading.
Brenda tested my resolve. She was a gritty 15-year-old sophomore; I was 21. In her wrinkled blouses tucked into pleated skirts, she stood her ground in her bobby socks and scuffed Keds. Tossing her greasy hair out of her pugnacious face, she challenged me in a voice reminiscent of Roseanne Barr:
“Why do I have to cover this book when the cover is already dirty? It’s not my fault that I couldn’t find a brown grocery sack last night. We should at least have the weekend to find one.”
Others chimed in.
“Yeah, covers fall off.”
“We don’t got no brown bags.”
“So what if we don’t?”
A sly smile of victory from Brenda made me quake inside, but outwardly I maintained a stern look as I stood my ground in my high heels.
“All texts are to be covered over the weekend. Monday is the deadline.”
At 21, I knew a lot more than I have ever known since. With the confidence that belongs only to the young, I had no idea how unprepared I was for my first year of teaching until I met Brenda. She may not have known how to find the theme of a story or diagram a sentence, but she taught me a valuable life lesson.
The mid-’60s were a time of change in education as it was in so many institutions. The book “Up the Down Staircase” shocked readers with an insider’s view of inner-city high schools, and Central High in Bridgeport, Connecticut fit much of that depiction. Dedicated teachers worked in a broken system that served neither them nor their students very well.
Although I had graduated from this very high school, I had spent four years taking advanced classes in what was then the college prep tract. I would now be teaching one college prep class, three regular level and one basic level which was one step above remedial English in the five-tract system of the day.
On the first day of school, my four Freshman classes went smoothly, and I hustled off to fifth period Sophomore English located upstairs in a different wing of the building. Despite running through the halls, I was tardy. The room was in an uproar yet the booming voice of the 6-foot-5 male teacher on the other side of the portable wall could be heard, adding to the din.
The fight or flight reflex took over. I adopted a stern disciplinary tone as I introduced myself and attempted to get the attention of 26 rowdy teenagers, many of whom were taking basic sophomore English for the second time.
These were not the compliant freshman wanting to make a good first impression, and they bore little resemblance to the college bound seniors in affluent Lake Forest High School on the north shore of Chicago where I had been so successful as a student teacher.
While I was able to get the classroom location changed, I couldn’t avoid Brenda. A natural leader, she was the spokesperson for her peers.
She knew when a homicide in the hood the night before was the reason half the class hadn’t done their homework. She explained the absence of a male student when upon turning 18, the sssistant principal drove him to an Army recruiting office to sign up for the draft. She made these pronouncements in front of the entire class and waited to see how I responded … not always well as I recall.
I continued to assign short readings that bore no relationship to the lives of my students: that was all the 10th grade anthology offered. Warriner’s Handbook Level 10 illustrated how to diagram a sentence in the assumption that students would learn proper usage. These grammar lessons were useless in improving student writing or speaking.
I had no mentor, only a department chair who made sure that I didn’t wear the mini shirts which were just coming into fashion or that I never ventured into the staff room to socialize.
And so, the year progressed. We were all discouraged, and a few dropped out, but Brenda stayed. About once a month, I left school on Friday unsure if I would even return on Monday.
Spring always sparks new hope. I had given up on the required curriculum and decided not to even attempt Julius Caesar, the required Shakespeare work for all 10th graders, even those in “basic” English. Anticipating cheers from the class, I was again met with a defiant Brenda:
“Everybody reads Julius Caesar sophomore year!”
“Yeah, we gotta read it too,” seconded her fans.
As usual, Brenda had united the class against me, and it took a while before I could quiet them down.
“Shakespeare uses old fashioned language with lots of big vocabulary words.”
“We are supposed to read it.”
“Do you really want to read about the Roman Empire? Do you really think you’ll learn much from this ancient time?”
Brenda was adamant and the class had her back.
“Let me think about it over the weekend,” I said, in a conciliatory tone. I was starting to learn how to diffuse these situations.
It was not that I didn’t love Shakespeare. I had taken all the Shakespeare offered as an undergraduate and started work on a master’s degree in a summer institute on Shakespeare given cooperatively by the University of Bridgeport and the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.
Just as he has for centuries, Shakespeare worked his magic with Brenda and company. She and her classmates volunteered to take on roles as they read aloud each day, competing for the roles of Caesar and Brutus. The crowd scenes were the best as Brenda knew how to lead an angry mob with cries of:
“Revenge! About! Seek! Burn! … Let not a traitor live!”
Although I don’t remember the details of organizing a class field trip to see a performance of Julius Caesar at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival Theater, I do remember watching Brenda’s engagement in the play.
That day we were fellow theater goers.
June came. I calculated grades and asked the class to write their evaluations of me. According to Brenda:
“Miss Buckley, you started the year being the meanest teacher. You never smiled. As the year went on, you got nicer and nicer.”
I didn’t sign the contract the principal offered me for the next school year. I had applied to schools in the Boston area and chose one of the two jobs I was offered.
While I hadn’t taught Brenda or her classmates much other than a love of Shakespeare, she had taught me the value of listening, how to engage students, how to take their side rather than impose my ideas.
These were the lessons that would serve me well in my 30 years in the classroom whether I was teaching basic sophomore English or International Baccalaureate senior English.
Brenda gave me the report card I remember best 50-plus years later.
