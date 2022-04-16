Artist Bob Barlow says hello to his old friend Tom Bulter during a reception Saturday to welcome a new painting by Barlow into the collection at the Campbell County Museum in Gillette. Butler was two years behind Barlow at Campbell County High School. “We took art lessons together one summer,” he said.
Bob Barlow was honored last week in a reception at the public library.
The Library Foundation recently bought the artist’s painting, “Sage and Angus,” to honor his role as the primary curator of the library’s prominent art collection. The artwork features another of Barlow’s renowned landscapes, complete with sage bushes, Angus and hills in the distance.
