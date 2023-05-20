My Bill had a pair of purple shorts. These shorts had been worn by Bill long before I entered his life, maybe circa early 1970s.
Bill had worn these shorts running, biking, waterskiing, fishing, mowing the grass, working on machinery, wood working, barbecuing, and drinking lots of red wine, just to name a few of his many summertime activities. The shorts were permanently stained with the fluids spilled on them over the many years of fun. They wore those stains like badges of honor.
From years of washing these purple shorts had faded from purple to lavender, the elastic waistband was gone, inside lining was torn and shredded. Every time I took them out of the dryer, I marveled at their resilient ability to hold together.
I loved weekends when Bill would pack the car, take the dog and go with his pals on hunting, fishing or just guys getting together trips. The house was peaceful, quiet and I could do as I pleased. This particular weekend that Bill was gone, I took the opportunity to clean up and get rid of stuff. Bill had lots of rooms filled with stuff. There was the pool room, his wood shop, basement and garage. This weekend I attacked his closet.
There was plenty of stuff to clean out. I was just finishing and on the floor in the corner of the closet the purple shorts caught my eye. Without a thought I gathered them up put them on the top of the bag and put them in the garbage.
Bill arrived home from his guys weekend and before coming into the house he cleaned out his car. While throwing stuff into the garbage he spied his purple shorts.
I was in the kitchen when a furious Bill burst in. He was full of rage and I could feel his wrath. In the 21 years that we were together I could count on one hand the times that Bill had been really mad at me and this time was more memorable than any of the others.
The purple shorts were balled up in his fist and he shook them in my face. “Why do you throw away my stuff? Throw your stuff away and leave my stuff alone. You have no right.” Just as fast as he had blown into the kitchen he stormed out and went upstairs leaving me standing in his wake.
I was so taken aback at the intensity of the situation. It took me quite a few minutes and many deep breaths to fully understand what I had done. I thought they were just a pair of purple shorts.
I sheepishly went upstairs. Bill had changed his clothes and was wearing his purple shorts.
I told Bill that he was right. I apologized for my thoughtlessness and disrespect of his stuff. I told him that I would never get rid of anything of his without consulting him. He gave me a kiss and a hug. The incident was over, the storm had passed.
Bill died three weeks later. He was walking the dog and had a massive heart attack. In the blink of an eye my Bill was gone.
I slept with the purple shorts for a very long time. I would tuck them under my pillow, they were such a comfort.
Bill has been gone 17 years. I still have the purple shorts. I keep them in the corner of a shelf in my closet.
