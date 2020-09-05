Local members of the Bad 7 motorcycle club donated $1,000 in cash to the Children’s Developmental Services of Campbell County on Monday.

It’s remarkable when people see a need and decide to help especially during a time when people are talking about budget cuts and freezing wages, said Melissa Kline, senior administrative assistant with the agency.

