Melissa Kline, left, and Marge Ruby accepted a donation from the Bad 7 motorcycle club Monday. Club Secretary Bradley Ward, middle, President Jason Gompf and Buck Teakell presented them with the donation.
Bad 7 Secretary Bradley Ward holds his arm around Children’s Developmental Services Board Treasurer Marge Ruby after presenting her and senior administrative assistant Melissa Kline with a donation Monday.
Local members of the Bad 7 motorcycle club donated $1,000 in cash to the Children’s Developmental Services of Campbell County on Monday.
It’s remarkable when people see a need and decide to help especially during a time when people are talking about budget cuts and freezing wages, said Melissa Kline, senior administrative assistant with the agency.
