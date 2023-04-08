A state conference in March ended well for local student leaders, with many of the competitors moving on to the next level of competition in July.
At the state Family, Career and Community Leaders of America conference, students from Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools and Wright Junior-Senior High competed with yearlong projects they developed through the club. Those placing first and second at state move on to nationals July 2-6 in Denver.
Three students — Connor Hieb, of TBHS, and Kyza Eisenbraun and Shelby Smith, of Wright— also ended the year with all-state awards for their achievements in the club throughout their school careers.
Four students from Campbell County competed in everything from culinary arts to baking, said Ophelia Ratliff, club adviser.
Paiton Christopherson and Aliyah Davis will make their way to nationals with their first place finish in professional presentation in the ninth and 10th grade level. The two began their project “Stress, Shortages & Self Care — What are those?” after they saw teachers at the school subbing in for other classrooms. They came up with an event to invigorate school spirit and appreciate staff the week before the end of the school year.
Mason Miranda earned second place in the culinary arts category with his rendering of Italian beefsteak and pasta and a cookie dip made with ricotta and cream cheese. Dayanara Sanchez-Moreno competed in a similar category, baking and pastry, where she created a blueberry muffin quick bread, Pate a Choux, or cream puffs with Chantilly cream, cookies and cake decorating.
Devin Wells, TBHS club adviser, said the Thunder Basin students competed confidently and made her proud.
Serenity Davis placed first with her sports nutrition project. Davis worked with a football player throughout the season to create a workout and hydration plan and at state, she explained the plan to the judges as if they were her client.
Sawyer Hanson and Hieb placed first in the fashion design category with a fashion line they created using agriculture feed bags. The two created a five-piece fashion line and spoke with judges about the cost of the product, ending with 99.93 points out of 100.
Emma Stainbrook and Paizley Terrell earned first place with their presentation on the carnival they hosted for children in Gillette earlier this year and Jaelynn Sisel and Madison McElwain placed third with their focus on children project. The two went to Paintbrush Elementary for a day in the school year to read Dr. Seuss and have activities for children.
Clarissa Reynolds competed in professional presentation and Demi Stetson participated in the repurpose and redesign segment where she recreated a T-shirt into a grocery bag.
Five students from Wright also made the trip to Cheyenne.
Jazmin McOmber and Nya Eisenbraun both earned first place in different categories for their work in Cottonwood Elementary, adviser Felicia Hartsoch, said. McOmber created a mentoring program at the school while Eisenbraun taught students golf as a way to work on major motor skills. Danner Keeline won gold for highlighting all of the events, community service and individual projects Wright members completed for the chapter in review portfolio.
Kyza Eisenbraun competed in professional presentation and also presented workshops to her peers, along with Shelby Smith, who is also a national executive team member for FCCLA. Smith presented on fundraising safety.
Bailee Jafek competed in national programs in action with her work on raising awareness for mental health.
Hartsoch rounded out the awards from Wright when she was recognized as the master adviser of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.