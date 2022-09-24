Denise Urbin and Thomas Baumgartner, both of Gillette, were married Aug. 15 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette. Father Bryce Lundgren performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of John and the late Doris Urbin. She was educated at Platte Valley High School in Saratoga, Wyoming. She is a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice, and the University of Wyoming College of Law with a Juris Doctorate. She is the owner and operator of Urbin Law Office, LLC.
