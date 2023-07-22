More than half of the Gillette College students who qualified to compete in the National SkillsUSA Leadership Conference placed in the top 10 of their respective events.
Seven students headed south at the end of June to compete in Atlanta. In comparison, four college students made the trip in 2022. In total, more than 6,500 students in secondary and higher education compete throughout the week in career and more than 100 different trade, leadership and technical career categories.
Christina Redman and Jared Vance, Gillette College welding and electrical instructors, accompanied the seven as they attended the week-long conference and competition.
Gillette College students represented Wyoming in these different events:
Kylee Lamb placed fifth in the nation in job interview.
William Houch and John Sturtz placed eighth in the two-person additive manufacturing team.
Andrew Green placed ninth in CNC programming.
Wyatt Gillespie placed 10th in photography.
Dawson Priewe and Chris Sullivan placed 12th in the two-person mechatronics team.
Green was the seasoned veteran of the crew, having placed fifth in the nation at the competition last year when he competed with Gregory Locke and Harrison Stuart in their automated manufacturing technology team.
Janell Oberlander, Gillette College president, said at the regular college board meeting Wednesday that along with the competition, students also met with other teachers, students and vendors at the conference.
“They had a really wonderful experience and competed very well at the national competition,” she said.
Mechatronics has been an event at the national level in the past but this was the first year it was offered in the Wyoming state competition, said Tony Giest, a college machine tool instructor. Students in the event had to figure out how to wire and put together equipment they could program to make it move around, or essentially, do what it needed to do.
Giest said that although the mechatronics team wasn’t able to get their work quite where they wanted to, their attitude, demeanor and interaction with each other did leave an impression with the judges who donated the lab students worked on back to them. That way, Gillette College students can practice with the equipment all year long.
Gillette employees work featured at institute, in article
Two Children’s Developmental Services of Campbell County employees recently presented their work in early childhood education at an institute in North Carolina. The two, Natalie Terrell and Christina Smith were then also included in an article by the University of North Carolina Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute.
In the last few years, Terrell and Smith spearheaded efforts in Gillette with the Wyoming Inclusion Model, focused on showing the value of every child. Terrell and Smith worked closely with Catasha Williams and Sherri Britt Williams from the Frank Porter Graham Institute to expand the resources used in Gillette and with employees.
“In the work we did in Wyoming, people saw that inclusion not only benefits the children who have a disability and their families but also everyone involved including all students, practitioners, and administrators,” Williams said in the article.
