Student Andrew Green wears a stack of medals Friday, April 22, 2022, in the machine shop at the Gillette College Technical Center.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

More than half of the Gillette College students who qualified to compete in the National SkillsUSA Leadership Conference placed in the top 10 of their respective events.

