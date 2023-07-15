Danny Davis, a 2014 graduate from Campbell County High School, will soon earn his doctorate degree from Penn State University in Pennsylvania. The PhD degree is in kinesiology with a focus in biomechanics.
Davis earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming before earning his master’s degree from Penn Sate in 2020.
By the end of the year, the 27-year-old also will have traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee, and Tokyo, Japan, to present some of his research from Penn State to the American Society of Biomechanics and the International Society of Biomechanics.
Davis said the near decade of post high school education stems from his interest in both sports and math.
“It’s essentially combining biology with mechanics,” Davis said. “It’s mechanical engineering but applied to the body.”
He will graduate with his PhD in about a month before moving to Salt Lake City to begin his work as a post-doctoral research associate. Davis said the goal is to become a faculty member at a university where he can teach and research, so this position is something of a stepping stone.
Nine years of study may seem like a lot but the change in pace once Davis hit the graduate level work is what has kept him interested in the makeup of the human body and how to solve its problems.
“The longer you’re in a (graduate) program, the more focused you get and you can just keep going down the rabbit hole,” he said. “You’re trying to solve problems or research something that hasn’t been done before so there’s always something to solve. Every day there’s a new problem.”
Davis said his focus lies in how the muscles, tendons and bones in the body function to produce “optimal” movement. By looking at those whose bodies don’t work properly, due to a diseased state or musculoskeletal condition, compared to those with proper function, he hopes to find some way to improve a person’s improper function.
Davis is looking forward to the conferences where other like-minded biomechanics will also present and mingle. He said the events with hundreds to thousands of others are great networking opportunities. People talk about collaborations down the line, innovative ideas or different methods for solving problems.
To present, he submitted a shortened version and description of the study he completed at the university for faculty members in the field to review.
Davis boiled down his nine years of work into simple terms for anyone who’s interested in pursuing his field or others in a focused area.
“In general, (doctorate work) is just being curious about things or reading and wondering how things work,” he said.
His interest in biomechanics spiked in high school where he found he enjoyed both playing sports as a CCHS Camel and learning math. It was in Gillette where he had teachers like Keri Kenyon-Wood and LeeAnn Cox who inspired his love for learning. He added that without UW Professor Boyi Dai he wouldn’t be where he’s at today in terms of biomechanics.
“There’s quite a few people I’m really thankful for,” he said.
Since there aren’t many faculty openings in the field of biomechanics, Davis said he may have to “go where the job is,” but he hopes to stay in or around Wyoming in the future.
