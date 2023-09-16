Pamela Groth now knows that her fourth-great-grandfather grew his farm to four times its worth in Norway.
He passed on the farm to two of his sons but one of them, Groth’s third-great-grandfather contracted tuberculosis at the age of 27 and died. His 25-year-old pregnant wife soon had their child and eventually Groth’s family moved to North Dakota in the early 1900s.
Groth learned through tracing genealogical records that her family was originally very poor in America, something she never knew. Some in her family had to work for the Civilian Conservation Corps, a work relief program that was offered shortly after the Great Depression and through the first years of World War II. Others were soldiers who fought and earned medals in the war.
Ultimately, both sets of grandparents moved to California, which altered the course of their lives. Both grandfathers ended up working in the shipyard so by the time Groth was growing up, her hardworking grandparents had provided well for their families and they had moved into living comfortably from day to day.
“What was so incredible to me was that I had no idea of the poverty they experienced,” she said. “I asked one of my uncles why we never heard about this and he said, ‘we talked about it when it happened’ and then it was no longer happening.”
The history Groth discovered about her family and where she came from in the later years of her life has made her realize how much her ancestors overcame and how hard they worked to give her and the rest of her family all they have now. It was a stark realization that Groth said she never would have discovered if not for her interest in genealogy she discovered about 20 years ago.
Last week, her and others’ access to records from across the United States and the world became easier with the Campbell County and Wright libraries reaching FamilySearch affiliate status. Anyone interested in their lineage and family history now has access to billions of records at the tips of their fingertips, rather than the hours they would otherwise travel to access the same information.
In-depth records
FamilySearch is a genealogical organization that is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The nonprofit organization works to research and update records as resources to people across the world, said Krisene Watson, extension and outreach services manager at the library.
The search centers can be found at churches throughout the country but Watson said an advantage to having the updated program at the library is the hours, computer access and ability for librarians to help those trying to find information on their own.
People also can access some records for free on home computers or on their phones but the millions of records jumps into the billions if they use the affiliate locations, Watson said. The status makes records that were previously locked free to researchers. She added that the next closest affiliate locations are found in Cheyenne, Green River and Billings, Montana, meaning in the past, those hitting locked records would have either had to travel to those locations or send a request for information to the city or county the records are housed.
Groth said that process takes time, especially at a time where identity theft is popping up in genealogical research. People may have to send their identification or notarize documents before mailing them to the out-of-state record holders.
“That we can reach those records right here, right at the library,” she said, “that’s incredible.”
Groth is the reason Watson began the process six months ago to become an affiliate location.
“I didn’t even know that we could become an affiliate,” Watson said. “So I decided we’d try it and see what we could get.”
Groth had wanted to expedite her own research but also hoped to grant another way for community members to find out more about themselves. The two women remember having to access print records at the archives in Salt Lake City. Since then, the microfilms and physical records are digitized and indexed on a daily basis.
Who can use it?
Anyone visiting the library can test out the new research capabilities found on any adult computers and those in the young adult labs. Watson said the first step is to click on the FamilySearch icon on the computers before setting up a free account, if someone is starting from scratch. If a person has an account, all they need to do is log in.
People can search family members based on name, date of death and where they were living. If records are available, an icon will pop up next to the person’s name and a family tree with information about relatives appears. Photos of physical documents, like the 1950 Census or death certificates, can also be found.
Groth’s learned to start small and then “widen the net.” If someone finds a relative’s death certificate record, they can often find the year they were born and where they lived, which broadens the scope of records available and stories to be found. It sometimes becomes a rabbit trail filled with dead ends but other times, she hits gold.
Groth now knows the significance behind the stories she finds and hopes others will use the resources in Campbell County to find out more about what makes them who they are.
“I think doing genealogy research is hugely significant of people understanding their own personal history,” Groth said. “What sacrifices and challenges our ancestors all experienced that contribute to our lives.”
An added bonus is that the research may pique an interest in subjects people may have found snooze worthy in the past.
“If I had any idea of the historical connections my family had to this country, I would have stayed awake in history class,” Groth said with a chuckle.
