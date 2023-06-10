It was March 9, 2020, when Mark Recchia remembers beginning his new position as a medical assistant for Campbell County Health.
He and his wife Amber Beaverson moved to Gillette in 2016 but it wasn’t until a few years later that he dove into a medical assistant program. Before that, he’d worked in the biotech pharmaceutical industry, for the most part, creating drugs or vaccines.
When Beaverson found a new position in Gillette, Recchia tagged along and the two settled in what he describes as an interesting change in cultural experience.
“It’s been unique,” he said. “But overall we’ve really enjoyed it and have had a good time. I will say it’s friendly here and a really good change of pace.”
Recchia grew up and lived around Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts — massive cities compared to the open plains of Wyoming. It was in Gillette that Recchia decided he wanted to pursue a more personal work experience.
“I worked a long time in labs and drug production, which was fine,” he said. “But this is more a personal type of work instead of corporate is how I look at it.”
He now works as a medical assistant in the hospital’s pediatric clinic, which is about as personal as it comes. Working with kids and families day in and day out, Recchia said the most challenging part about the job isn’t that he’s the only man in the clinic but a continuous focus on making sure each child gets the care he or she needs even when days are busy.
That care was highlighted at the regular hospital board meeting in May when Recchia was recognized with the BEE Award, a quarterly award handed out by CCH. The award that was established by nurses in 2020 complements the DAISY Award and is given to employees outside of nursing who go beyond expectations.
Recchia was nominated by a patient’s parents who said Recchia gives their daughter Sophia, who has down syndrome, above and beyond care.
“Sophia loves it when he walks us back to the room, and she doesn’t turn away like she usually does,” the nomination read. “He brings a peace to our lives as worried parents and puts comfort in her heart knowing she is in the best care possible.”
Recchia downplayed the award and said a person has to have a giving personality to work with patients at the hospital. He noted that as a medical assistant, it’s not a behind-the-scenes type of work but rather a direct line with families and parents who may be upset, depending on the situation. It’s his job to ask and answer a lot of questions and bring a calming atmosphere.
Recchia said he stuck with the position even in the throes of Covid because of the supportive and knowledgeable doctors and employees he was able to learn from and work with. Plus, he’s able to see his daughter Nora, 5, during some shifts because she goes to the hospital daycare.
“It’s been a good experience,” he said. “I’d never worked in the medical field but the hospital has been pretty good.”
Others of note
JR Albers, of Gillette, was named to the Dean’s List at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, for the spring semester. Albers earned a 3.67 GPA or better while completing a full course load.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.