A real-life amusement park came to Gillette Tuesday by way of the fifth- through eighth-grade students from Recluse Elementary School.
That evening, eighth-grader Libby Smith, sixth-graders Andrew and Daniel Weaver and fifth-grader Izabella Brock, presented a portion of the Treasure Island Amusement Park they created in their STEM classroom for the board of trustees. STEM teacher Janine Ehrler said the amusement park at the school spanned hallways, sidewalks and even bathrooms. The pieces brought in front of the board were simply “highlights.”
