Kylee Myers, a Campbell County High School graduate of 2019, was recently awarded an honorable mention position in the 19th annual Julia Margaret Cameron Award for Women Photographers.
Myers, who now attends Black Hills State University in Spearfish, worked on the art she submitted in her Contemporary Issues in Photography Class. It will be displayed in Barcelona, Spain, in the upcoming months.
