The Council of Community Services received thousands of hygiene items thanks to the efforts of students at Stocktrail Elementary School.
Effie Maycock, Finn Sloan, Jesus Pelayo and Johannes Wagner, all sixth graders in Amanda Bailey‘s sixth grade class put together a passion project that identified a need in the community and a way to help. The four had to work together to find a passion they had in common.
At first, that passion revolved around a soccer tournament that would bring in donations from the audience. Bailey said the four researched and interviewed multiple people but discovered that none of their schedules lined up for a Saturday in the summer.
After that, the students pivoted.
“Then we were thinking we wanted to donate to a soup kitchen,” Effie said. “I think Jesus found the Council and we liked the idea of what they were doing.”
Bailey said the students interviewed Avery Kerman, the council’s development officer, to hear about what services the organization provides and if the money used stays local.
“We found out they help a bunch of people in the community with dental problems, medications,” Finn said. “They do all that but expect no profit, which we thought was great.”
Jesus said the four of them got together and decided to make the donation of hygiene items a competition with a spirit week they set up and rounded out Friday with pies to teachers’ faces and council employees picking up the items.
“We created spirit week because that’s where we’d get the hygiene items,” he said. “We picked hygiene products because it’s something you need and it helps you stay healthy and clean and all that.”
By Wednesday afternoon, the students had already collected about 2,000 items with a goal of about 10,000 to be donated to the Council at the rally Friday afternoon. Before donating, they also sorted all of the items that were donated, carrying pounds and pounds of hygiene items into Bailey’s room to prepare.
“With the project, it’s really a lot of putting the learning back on the students,” Bailey said. “When it’s something they’re truly excited about, they work harder without even realizing it.”
Local alums earn UW awards
Five Campbell County alums recently earned awards from the University of Wyoming.
During the college’s recent recognition dinner, Adam Zuck received the outstanding junior in accounting from the department of accounting and finance.
The UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences and the national engineering honor society Tau Beta Pi recognized four Gillette alums. Steven Mansheim and Daniel Marasco were honored as outstanding seniors, while Reis Iken and Risa Pilon were honored as outstanding freshmen.
Others of note
Emma Locken, a sophomore at Thunder Basin High School, recently won third place in the Letters About Literature contest for Wyoming youth. The contest inspires students to write back to the author of a book that changed their lives. Locken wrote her letter to Ashley Schumacher about the author’s book “Amelia Unabridged.” She placed third in the high school category.
David Gordon, of Gillette, will join a team of University of Wyoming students that will research with weather balloons during future eclipses this fall and spring of 2024 as part of the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project, according to a UW press release. Teams will fly small weather sensors as high as 115,000 feet for 30 hours along the path of the eclipse to help scientists better understand atmospheric dynamics during an eclipse and improve weather forecasting. Gordon is a sophomore majoring in astronomy and astrophysics.
