It’s strange where some of those life-changing moments happen.
For Hendrik Gerrits, 38, one of those moments was on the subway on his way home during a 90-minute commute from the geographic center of Manhattan to near Brooklyn.
Those nearly 6-mile trips to and from work can be mind stifling, so he would often pass the time by listening to the podcast RISK!
That weekly podcast and live storytelling show relates true stories people never thought they would tell. It was a story titled “Making the Chain” by Christine Gentry that made Gerrits cry. It happened right there with the strangers sharing a subway car with him.
The former standout high school runner from Gillette now works at the Museum of Arts and Design on Columbus Circle in New York City, where he’s in charge of exhibits, promotions, facilities, security and IT.
He’s transitioned from Wyoming and its openness to the city, where you don’t show interest or even look at most of those around you because that’s considered rude.
There are good people in New York City. There are those who will reach out to help those they can, just like everywhere in America.
But there, during that long ride home on an impersonal subway, Gerrits heard a story that ultimately changed his life for the better.
Donating a kidney
Gentry spoke about her experience as a kidney donor. Her decision to donate a kidney to a stranger initially started a chain of 28 people, possibly taking 14 off the waiting list and changing lives.
But by the time her donation and her recovery had been completed — and her relationship with her mother transformed along the way — that pair chain had increased to 56 and she helped take 28 people off the waiting list for kidney donations.
“I just remember being absolutely floored,” Gerrits said about the impact the story had. “I was overwhelmed with emotion and also thought this was my thing.”
Fast forward three years to January 2019.
Gerrits was troubled, and his relationship with his grandfather and others had suffered because of it.
Still making that daily subway ride, Gerrits had reached a point where he needed to mend that chasm and improve his own outlook.
“I thought, ‘This has got to stop. I need to make a positive change in the world,’” he said.
He came back to the idea of kidney donation, and the more he thought about it the more he became convinced that was his answer.
He wanted to be a link in a new chain.
The process
On that subway ride home, he began filling out a questionnaire on the National Kidney Foundation’s website.
That led to more questions and more paperwork, much of it occupying his subway rides. He continued to pass those questions and move up to the next level. It’s designed so that a potential donor will be totally aware of all that could happen through kidney donation.
Eventually, he went in for medical tests. That was when he had to tell his wife, Lumin, whom he first met, appropriately enough, on the subway.
He had graduated from Columbia University with a visual arts degree the year before and that day the subway broke down in Brooklyn.
When that happens, the subway riders have to wait for a shuttle bus to take them to their destinations, Gerrits said. That means plenty of pushing and shoving to get on the bus so passengers won’t have to wait for the next bus.
“I pushed my way onto the bus and a crush of people came behind me,” he said. “I knew someone was being pushed into my back, so I looked behind me and it was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen. I started chatting her up.”
That chat included her destination: Morgan Street, where he had lived in an apartment while attending classes. They had lived in the same apartment building and, remarkably, on the same floor.
“I asked if she was in apartment 202 (his old apartment) and she said no, 203,” he said. “We’d missed each other by a month.”
But when push came to shove, Gerrits managed to give her his cellphone number after he invited her to attend some art lectures with him.
“I was so proud of myself,” he recalled. “Then I chickened out.”
The next day, he wanted to call her. Then the day after that and the day after that. Then a week went by. Eventually, a month later, he received a voicemail from her saying she had found his contact information on her phone and was deleting numbers, so if his contact was important, she needed to know that.
“I remember being so thankful she gave me a reason to call her back,” he said. That was in 2005. They married in 2010 and now have two daughters, Liz, 5, and Frida, 1.
After making his decision about kidney donation on those subway rides, he knew the next step was asking if his wife would support him on his quest.
“I think it’s a lot to ask for from your spouse,” he said.
He had her listen to the podcast that started it all. He spoke to her about the importance of it to him. It was the first of several pitches he had to make. His mother, Christy Gerrits of Gillette, was another person he asked for support.
“She gave me her blessing to proceed,” Gerrits said of his wife. Eventually, his mother did so as well. He’d never been as close to her as he was in that nervous taxi ride to the hospital the morning of his surgery. She provided comfort as he battled doubts and worries.
Just 25 minutes away from their home in Ridgewood was the New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell hospital, offering one of the top transplant programs in the nation.
Gerrits advanced in the process to a whole day of screening, including meeting with social workers, psychologists and kidney specialists. He passed that, too. Then the specialists encouraged him to take a step back and consider what it meant.
“I had a good summer of reflection,” he said. “In late August or early September, I signed the consent form.”
Up until then, his mom had been “kind of freaking out about this,” he added. So he came at her with what he usually did when others questioned his choice: the facts.
He eventually wore her down.
“He was so positive and so sure of everything,” Christy said. “I’ve always been a glass is half-empty person, like what could go wrong?”
Gerrits also spent time talking to others who have donated kidneys, including a friend in Gillette.
It came down to two facts: We don’t need two kidneys. One will do for most of us. And as an anonymous donor, he would receive five vouchers for his wife and two kids, along with a niece and nephew in Gillette, if they ever needed a transplanted organ. Because of his generosity, they would go to the top of the list.
“Only one can be redeemed,” he said of the vouchers. Still, there would be no long, agonizing wait for a donor.
The recipient
Gerrits had been told only that a young woman, a college student living somewhere on the East Coast, would receive his kidney.
“They protect our anonymity. But they were really kind of cagey about it,” he said of the doctors and nurses. “They told me, ‘Your kidney’s not going to have to travel very far.’”
When he was recovering in the intensive care unit, his mom and wife could visit him only five minutes each hour. The rest of the time, they were in the waiting room. That’s when they overheard another family talking about a young woman and her condition after a transplant operation.
Christy found an opportunity to ask them why they were in the hospital.
“A 37-year-old man just donated a kidney to our daughter,“ Gerrits said his mother was told.
“And my mom said, ‘Oh, that’s my son.’ Everyone just broke down in a sob fest in the waiting room,” Gerrits said.
Changing lives
In mid-November, Gerrits changed a life. That 21-year-old had her first transplant at age 5 because of a disease that destroyed her autoimmune system. She was on the cusp of her life in college when she felt her kidney failing.
She went to a local hospital and they confirmed her worst fears. Hospitals rated her odds of finding a match at 99-to-1.
“That’s a virtual death sentence,” Gerrits said.
Later she went to Cornell Weill and the rating decreased to 89-to-1 with a wait time of a minimum of six years. That would mean six years of dialysis, which took up to nine hours a day.
“You can get better odds if you can find somebody to donate on your behalf,” he said.
The mother of the young woman’s ex-boyfriend agreed to donate a kidney. Now her minimum wait time was two years. In the meantime, she could only consume a liter of liquid a day, which included the liquid in the food she ate.
Gerrits’ gift ended all of that.
A true Thanksgiving
While in the hospital recovering, Gerrits met the woman who received his kidney.
He’d been dubbed “Mr. Wonderful” by the young woman’s grandmother when he met her in an arboretum at the hospital.
There, he saw the meaning of his donation live and in person.
“That was probably the most phenomenal thing I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “Like, whatever else matters?
“She’s just a beautiful human being. She couldn’t stop smiling, she was so grateful. It’s one of my most meaningful experiences I’ve had in my life. I can’t think about it without crying.”
At some level, we are the same. That is what unites us, whether it’s a long journey on the subway or across the plains of Wyoming.
“It completely transformed my life, my universe,” Gerrits said. “You can look at us at the most elemental level and we are the same.”
His gift, he said, came from pure compassion and empathy once he considered the other person at the other end of the equation.
“It’s transformed my life. I was descending on a path oppose of that,” he said. “I just feel so thankful.”
In the end, the giver received an amazing gift for the heart.
Another subway ride
Gerrits had a hint of that on one of those long subway rides not long before his surgery.
That’s when he knew his blood sample was crisscrossing the nation looking for a match. Eight vials of blood were all that separated him from making a true difference in someone’s life. As it ended up, his chain was just four people long. Two people were removed from the organ list by his act and he changed several lives.
“Riding through the subway in New York and knowing my blood was out there, it felt like no one on the subway was a stranger,” he said. “That was awesome.”
Doctors told him it could take up to six months to find a match. Just two weeks later, the match was made.
“That’s all I knew. I spent the rest of the day just sobbing at the enormity of it. It was just completely overwhelming,” he said. “The second I had a match, I could, for the first time, imagine a human on the other end. That’s all there is, a human, and I could help.”
And so he did.
