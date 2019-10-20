Godfrey-Forcier
Denisia Godfrey and Joe Forcier, both of Gillette, were married Saturday at the Martin Mason Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Updated: October 20, 2019 @ 4:24 pm
