Community celebrates jack-of-all trades at surprise party

Marilyn Christensen’s day began as usual Wednesday.
The only significance at the beginning of the day was that she’d made it another year around the sun — it was her 68th birthday.
Marilyn was watching a couple of her grandchildren when her son James came from Laramie to help her with some yard work.
“James came home and was going to help me mow and stuff so I didn’t think anything about that,” she said.
Marilyn’s daughter Angela had mentioned she should shower by 4 p.m. but that wasn’t suspicious either, especially since it was her birthday.
“When Angie said I should shower and stuff, a lot of times we do something or we go somewhere,” Marilyn said.
But she never expected what came next.
As she stepped out of the bathroom after showering and getting her makeup done, her daughter Marci stood waiting for her. Instantly, she started crying.
“Tears just started falling down,” Marci said. “I was like, ‘makeup, mom, makeup,’ then she really didn’t know what was happening.”
Marci had flown from Tampa Bay to Denver and then to Casper before driving in to Gillette as part of the surprise her mother was in for Wednesday evening. At this point, Marilyn had deduced that something was happening but she still didn’t know exactly what.
“She was about having a panic attack in the truck because she wanted to know where we were going,” James said. “But no one sold out.”
It wasn’t until Marilyn and her family pulled into Prairie Sky Venue and walked through the doors that she saw a year’s worth of preparation unfolded in front of her. Tables decorated with hats, homemade cakes, a buffet spread fit for an army, quilts created by decades-old friends and most importantly, friends she’s made from her life filled with giving, steadily filling up the decked out venue.
The surprise party acted not only as a celebration of her birthday, but also a hats off to the woman who wore dozens of different “hats” in the Savageton, 4-J and Gillette community in the last 40 some odd years.
What does it take?
Georgia Rice, Kathy Stephens and Diane Kane orchestrated the surprise affair. The trio sent out more than 75 invitations for the woman who often works behind the scenes to ensure everything runs smoothly.
Rice has known Marilyn for more than 30 years. Working as a teacher at 4-J Elementary School, she could rely on Marilyn as a substitute whenever she knew she’d be missing a day. Marilyn would drive the more than 30-mile round trip to the school in a heartbeat and always made sure the lesson plans were filled out and kids were good to go.
After Rice left the school seven years ago, she knew she wanted to do something to highlight that behind the scenes attitude and those who go above and beyond. There wasn’t any particular reason the three chose 2023 as the year to do it, they just knew it had to be done.
“Time just gets away from you, you know?” Rice said. “Seven years passed and I just figured, why not do it this year?”
The joyful atmosphere was filled with not only immediate family, but also neighbors and friends who have turned into family throughout the years. Anyone there would speak to that community atmosphere as only those that grow up together miles south of town can do.
Stephens said that when planning the party, the group had to make sure they didn’t miss anyone who lived on the highway south of town.
A couple of those neighbors and longtime friends, Bob Innes and Jerry Roush, were scouting out the line for dinner, but said they weren’t surprised by the full house.
“If someone’s not here it’s because something came up,” Innes said. “Otherwise everybody would be here. She’d do anything for anybody. It’s one of those deals where if anyone would ask her, I don’t know if she could say no.”
Marilyn recently let her substitute license expire but hasn’t finished up her time on the fair board. In the last 40 years, she’s also been a part of the Campbell County Cattlewomen, Savageton Homebuilders and a leader in the 4-H Club.
The families who made the trip Wednesday showcased only a portion of the people whose lives she’s touched during her lifespan.
“I just can’t even comprehend it right now,” Marilyn said of the party. “They’ve put a lot of time and thought into this. Seriously, it means a lot.”
“Well Marilyn, you mean a lot to a lot of people,” long-time friend Niki Hensley piped in.
“Well that’s true, that is true,” Marilyn said. “That makes me feel good.”
Her children also appreciated the night that celebrated decades of hard work their mother completed outside of the spotlight.
“Our community’s such a tight knit group that they always have our backs but it’s just really, really cool to actually see my mom in the limelight,” Marci said. “She’s getting the recognition and credit she deserves because she never asks for anything, she always does everything for everybody else.”
Along with the invitation to the party, guests were asked to pay something forward to someone else in honor of Marilyn rather than bringing gifts. Rice said that’s the spirit of giving Marilyn has always inspired and will continue to do so, even if she’s no longer at the school.
The evening filled with laughter, love and good company was something Marilyn said she never would’ve imagined at the beginning of the day.
Her otherwise ordinary start had been touched with the extraordinary.
