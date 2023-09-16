A second marriage comes with a presumed set of adjustments. Don and I met 20 years ago. We were lucky, he liked my relatives, and I liked his. I came with crystal and China and he with sterling silver place settings. If nothing else, we could set a table. We had a give and take on furniture, housing and wall decorations; however, I never thought that agreeing on an accountant would be a major point of contention.
Stuart was my husband’s “go to tax man.” So, my husband insisted we go to Stuart. As a college business professor, I had always done my own taxes and was extremely uncomfortable about letting someone else look at my personal information. In fact, I didn’t want to go to Stuart. But being the acquiescent person that I’d been raised to be, I ended up sitting in Stuart’s office in a house turned into a business on a busy street in Portland, Oregon, with a stack of carefully arranged papers in my folder.
As I looked around Stuart’s office, I thought that accounting would be a very boring job. My mind flashed to the 1924 Norman Rockwell painting of “The Accountant.” That picture was the source of my stereotype of a quiet, introverted person with sleeve garters and a green eye shade tilted over his face to shield him from the lights glaring overhead.
Meeting Stuart forever knocked that green visor picture right off the wall.
Stuart took our folder with our information, glanced over it, and howled. He looked at my husband and said, “Thank goodness, you married her.” To me, he said, “He used to just stuff his records in a shoe box all year then hand it to me to sort through and figure out.”
It wasn’t only this humor that changed my mind about accountants, it was the amazing array of framed foreign currency decorating and circling Stuart’s office. I asked Stuart how he’d amassed such a diverse collection. He laughed, looked around at the walls, and shrugged.
Okay, I said, “Fess up.” He explained that over the last 40 years his many clients had brought him these tokens of their many vacations and business trips overseas. He said that it started small with the first contribution from a client. He’d framed the money and hung it on his wall next to the framed first dollar he had made in his new accounting business.
Another client saw the foreign money and brought a gift for Stuart when he went on a trip. Soon foreign currency started pouring in. It took over his office. It overshadowed his framed college degree and the plaque displaying his name as an elected board member of the State of Oregon Board of Accountancy.
Stu had money from every part of the globe. The face of Queen Elizabeth at different ages and on the front of currency from the many countries over which she had reigned graced his walls. One of Stuarts clients had smuggled Russian rubles out of Russia in her bra when it was illegal to remove money from the country.
Every frame had a story.
Stuart was a good listener. He interviewed each client and in doing so elicited their personal stories and concerns as well as their business and money situations.
Over the years, Stuart listened to my concerns about an autistic granddaughter, and we chatted about trusts and ways to arrange taxes to save money for the future.
Stuart became a good friend.
This year before our annual tax appointment, we received a letter from Stuart that said he had cancer and would not be able to interview his clients individually as he had in the past. His assistants would be taking up those responsibilities as he would be taking chemo and radiation treatments. He would, however, be checking each tax return for accuracy and would be available if they needed specialized assistance.
Therefore, I was surprised when we went to drop off our tax information to find Stu at his desk waiting to see us. I sat down and slowly observed the piles of small envelopes piled on his desk and cluttering the top of a filing cabinet. I asked him about all the envelopes. Stewart said that they were in response to the letters he’d sent out to all his clients. He’d been deluged with amazing letters and cards from his clients thanking him for his commitment to their well-being and prosperity over the years. Many said that his suggestions had helped them make better choices, buy the homes of their dreams, travel to foreign places, and improve their businesses. He told me that several of the cards were from clients who were the children and grandchildren of his original customers.
Then he smiled and said that besides his family and church, his accounting business had been his life. Stu never traveled extensively himself, but he vicariously enjoyed his clients’ travels as they’d tell him about their journeys during each year’s tax interview.
As we stood up to leave Stuart’s office after our tax interview, Stuart came around the table and hugged me. I said, “I love you Stuart, and he said, “I love you too.”
What else would I say to such a remarkable friend, the accountant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.