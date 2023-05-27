I was a small-town fella. I reached for daydreams. Great ones. To survive. The challenge was to groom them. Keep them relevant. Arranged neatly. Substantial enough to honor. Light enough to occupy slim mental places; thus, leaving room for more. I took the worthy ones when I left home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.