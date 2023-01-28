  • Emily McElvery, of Gillette, graduated with highest honors from Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, at the end of the fall semester. To graduate with highest honors, McElvery completed her courses with a 3.7 GPA or better.
  • Anthony Richter, of Gillette, graduated from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona, Minnesota, in December. Richter graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
  • Alison Carter, of Gillette, was named to the Dean’s List at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois, for the fall semester. Carter completed full-time classes with a 3.6 GPA or better to earn a spot on the list. She is majoring in human-animal studies.

