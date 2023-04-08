On Wednesday, Lisa Scheetz made her way from the Gillette College health science building to the Pronghorn Center.
The short walk across the snow covered sidewalk was one she’s made countless times during her years in the college’s nursing program. It’s a walk often tinged with anxiety. As Ashley Corkins, student and administrative coordinator, opened the door to the center’s lower level, Scheetz gave a short chuckle and a calming breath.
“For some reason, these sim labs, they’re very nice but they’re very anxiety producing for me,” she said. “I’m doing so much better now.”
As she walked between two simulation labs, Scheetz motioned to where vitals would be checked on the eerily human-like mannequins that laid in their hospital beds — computerized mannequins nursing instructors control to simulate real-life scenarios.
In each lab, a one-way mirror stared back at Scheetz and any nursing student who came into the room. It’s a constant reminder that every skill used in the classroom is being observed.
“That’s where they watch us from,” Scheetz said with a motion to the mirror. “There’s cameras all over the room so they can change a scenario or speak to us through the mannequin like a patient.”
The last two years, the simulation labs have been a site of overwhelming anxiety for Scheetz. The real-life scenarios coupled with instructors’ eyes and the unknown of what’s coming next is something she’s had to work through on her way to the finish line.
For anyone, the rigor of a nursing program can be overwhelming. Information is covered quickly in the classroom, there are exams and hours spent working in a hospital, not to mention life at home or working a job to pay for the cost of the future career choice.
Overcoming those hurdles alone is an impressive feat but for Scheetz, the difficulty of the program was exacerbated with a diagnosis she received about 10 years ago: Obsessive compulsive personality disorder with severe anxiety.
Going into the program, Scheetz knew it would be difficult. But now, after five years of working toward her goal, the 50-year-old only has a short month left before crossing the stage at graduation and traveling north to Sidney, Montana, where she’s already landed a nursing position. For her, there’s no doubt that the extra hours working with instructors on skills or with a counselor on stress management techniques has paid off.
What is OCD?
OCD is not a one-size-fits-all condition.
Rickay Wolf, Campbell County Health mental health nurse practitioner, said that the anxiety disorder is made up of a group of symptoms that deals with intrusive thoughts, rituals and compulsions that can be very time consuming.
Nationwide, about 2.5 million adults or 1.2% of the population are diagnosed with OCD, according to the National Institute of Mental Health with an average age of onset at 19 years old. Wolf added that women are also three times more likely to be affected than men.
Scheetz was among the third of diagnosed adults who experienced symptoms as a child, beginning at about 12 years old. For her, the diagnosis resulted in patterns of order and precision, perfectionism that often slowed her down. Continuously dissecting conversations she had with others and scheduling a structured routine were also symptoms she dealt with.
“We’d take a family vacation and I’d have every hour planned, which would really cause anxiety if things weren’t in order,” she said. After one of her daughters moved away from home, the planning became more excessive and Scheetz said she was beginning to feel miserable.
It was then, about 10 years ago, that she met with a nurse practitioner who specialized in eating and anxiety disorders and diagnosed Scheetz with OCD, which was something of a relief to her.
“Then at least, I knew what it was and I knew what I’d have to do to deal with it,” she said.
Along with perfectionism and order, Wolf said other common symptoms of the disorder include fear of contamination, a fear of danger and intrusive thoughts. To be diagnosed, a person has to spend more than one hour a day on whatever it is they obsess about.
A combination of therapy and medication has proven the best form of treatment, Wolf said, even though the therapy and medication can differ depending on the patient. Scheetz agreed, noting that throughout nursing school she met with a counselor and changed medication to fit her needs.
Back to school
In 2021, after three years of working as a certified nursing assistant and completing her prerequisites, Scheetz was accepted into the college’s nursing program.
“I couldn’t believe I made it in,” she said. “I’d heard you needed to be tough and intelligent (to be a nurse) and at that point, I didn’t think I was intelligent enough to make it.”
She was soon excelling, passing through the first two semesters with flying colors before diving into the simulation labs.
“Third semester I really started having the issues,” she said. At one point, she even believed she’d be dismissed from the program. Her anxiety caused her to shake so badly she’d failed a skills test for the third time.
“I was shaking so bad I couldn’t even draw up the medication,” she said.
Rather than dismiss her, the faculty worked with her, creating a learning contract of what she’d need to do to excel. The contract included work outside of the classroom, meeting with instructors and speaking with a counselor to find ways to reduce her anxiety.
“We could see that she was continually taking the feedback that was given,” said Cheri Topping, nursing and clinical instructor. “Every time she came back in a skill was improved. It was a real team effort, you know, with her being the biggest player.”
Scheetz said propranolol also was recommended to help bring down her testing anxiety. The medication is a blood pressure medication that relieves performance anxiety, Wolf said, decreasing the physical forms of anxiety like increased heart rate, shaking and increased blood pressure.
The combination of breathing exercises, positive self talk and medication has proved successful for Scheetz. It’s slowed down her approach to tests and labs, letting her realize that she can work through something step-by-step based on the knowledge she inherently knows rather than a list she’s memorized.
“Memorization was security blanket that I had to get rid of,” she said.
Topping also has seen the difference in confidence and surety Scheetz has acquired since she began the program.
“She’s always known what she’s wanted but watching someone gain confidence who is unsure of herself coming in, it’s just amazing,” Topping said. “When you’re a little older than the traditional student that also plays into it but she doesn’t let that get in her way either.”
Scheetz is now in the final segment of the program, doing well as she finishes up her clinical in Casper under an experienced practitioner. She’s also vamping up for the final exam and simulation lab, finals she feels prepared to take on with the support of the faculty and her family who have believed in her the last five years.
The challenges she’s faced and overcome during her time in Gillette are moments she won’t forget. In turn, her impact won’t be forgotten by those who watched her work day in and day out to cross the stage in May.
“I’m probably going to cry,” Topping said of Scheetz graduating. “It’s going to be very emotional for us (faculty) because we know how hard she’s fought to get where she’s gone.”
