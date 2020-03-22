Mainly still in shock that the biggest part in my life is on pause. I was informed by the coaches that our soccer season would be shortened, causing us to lose the chance to play in our first scheduled games and not getting to go to practice at 4 p.m. everyday.
This has flipped my life upside down and has taken away a huge part of my happiness. I’ve lost the opportunity to be around all of my peers at school and practice.
Living in a state of “lock- down” has proven to be extremely long and monotonous. I’ve been focusing my mind on figuring out ways to get out of the house, but each idea I come up with gets shot down as soon as I get ready to go.
The busy life I have been living for 18 years has been completely changed. No longer can I go to the Rec Center to play pick-up games or just shoot around at the gym with friends because it is now closed down until further notice.
The situation I am in right now is nothing that I would ever have imagined in my wildest dreams. Actually, maybe this is more like one of my wildest nightmares.
It’s my senior year. I am supposed to be living the dream this year. This virus has put a huge damper on my ability to be carefree and enjoy my senior year.
No state basketball tourney, soccer delayed until further notice and school closed until at least April. What will happen with other upcoming events? Prom, graduation and missed school work? Will these be able to happen?
All of this uncertainty is scary, not to mention disappointing. I understand the importance of seclusion from social situations due to the consequences of spreading the virus, but it is still extremely hard and frustrating losing the opportunities of my one and only senior year.
Marissa Chatfield is a Thunder Basin High School senior.
