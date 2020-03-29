Kevin Record, president of Record Supply Inc., delivers 5,000 nitrile examination gloves to the receiving bay of Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Friday. In total, local NAPA auto parts affiliates have given the hospital 15,000 gloves and four Tyvek suits within the past week.
Kevin Record, president of Record Supply Inc., drops boxes of nitrile examination gloves off to the receiving bay of Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Friday in effort to assist hospital staff with the rising COVID-19 threat.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital staff help Record Supply president Kevin Record, far right, unload boxes of nitrile examination gloves Friday. Throughout the past week, Record Supply has donated 15,000 sets of the gloves to the hospital.
Kevin Record, president of Record Supply Inc., delivers 5,000 nitrile examination gloves to the receiving bay of Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Friday. In total, local NAPA auto parts affiliates have given the hospital 15,000 gloves and four Tyvek suits within the past week.
Kevin Record, president of Record Supply Inc., drops boxes of nitrile examination gloves off to the receiving bay of Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Friday in effort to assist hospital staff with the rising COVID-19 threat.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital staff help Record Supply president Kevin Record, far right, unload boxes of nitrile examination gloves Friday. Throughout the past week, Record Supply has donated 15,000 sets of the gloves to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.