 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gillette woman and Bolts teacher donates kidney to sister

Kindney Transplant
Buy Now

Alexis Hedrick, left, is back home Thursday in Gillette with her son Jude and husband Dave after donating one of her kidneys to her sister Angie Dickinson in Colorado.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Room No. 3116 felt cooler than the rest of the floor.

Sister donates kidney

Angie Dickinson, at left, sees her sister Alexis Hedrick for the first time after surgery at the Centura Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver last week. Hedrick donated her kidney to Dickinson who has IgA Nephropathy, an autoimmune disease where the immune system slowly attacks the kidneys.
Kindney Transplant
Buy Now

Still sore and tired but on her feet, Alexis Hedrick retrieves her planner at her Gillette home Thursday after donating one of her kidneys to her sister Angie Dickinson in Colorado.
Kindney Transplant
Buy Now

Alexis Hedrick, left, is back home Thursday in Gillette after donating one of her kidneys to her sister Angie Dickinson in Colorado.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.