As a kid, Dillan Mills roamed the outdoors with friends imagining they were hunting nearby monsters.
Today, he now has three books published in a series that echoes back to his time spent wandering outside. Two television series — “Supernatural” and “Stranger Things” — also added a touch of inspiration to his already developing game plan.
The game plan was to write a television series himself.
That plan changed when his friend and editor, Ali Mobley, recommended he transition the rough drafts of episodes into longer books. Taking the recommendation in stride, Mills restructured the screenplays and made them a cohesive novel and a now continuous series.
Mills published the third book in his “Monsters” series last month. Anyone wanting to check out the series can start with the first books, “Outta My Head” and “The Girl Next Door,” before rounding out their adventure with the freshly minted “Painted Smiles.”
The series, set in a fictional town in Wyoming, follows a group of youth who discover that monsters are real.
“It’s kind of like if the ‘Stranger Things’ kids do what Dean and Sam do (in ‘Supernatural’),” Mills said.
He added that although he has everything written and added through book five of the series, it’s simply a matter of coming up with the money to publish the books out-of-pocket.
“I’ve been working on this for a very long time, it’s just recently that I actually started publishing the books,” he said.
“Painted Smiles” is now on sale on Amazon under Mills’ pen name, D.R. Mills. The paperback version is $13.99 or a Kindle version costs $4.99. Mills said the books also are available at Razor City Locksmith, 2806 S. Dogwood Ave. Suite A, and Magpie Designs.
Extension office welcomes new 4-H educator
Makala Riley began her position as 4-H youth development educator at the University of Wyoming Extension Office March 31.
Riley has been involved with 4-H since elementary school and served as a seasonal intern in the county office for three summers, according to a University of Wyoming Extension news release.
As a 4-H member, Riley served on the state leadership team and participated in the national conference. While an intern, she planned countywide 4-H events that ranged from the chili bingo fundraiser to 4-H achievement night.
“While in 4-H, I was surrounded by volunteers and 4-H educators who supported and encouraged me,” Riley said in the press release. “These people became my mentors and I want to inspire youth just like those volunteers and educators.”
She plans on expanding her project area knowledge and using that knowledge as she interacts with local youth.
Riley earned an associate’s degree in elementary education from Gillette College and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Governors University.
