Travis Grubb began working at Gillette College more than 15 years ago.
Throughout his tenure, he’s worked as a diesel instructor, a SkillsUSA adviser and is now the school’s dean of career and technical education. Recently, Grubb also was appointed to an open position on the Wyoming Association of SkillsUSA Board of Directors.
Although the board appointment is new, Grubb said his involvement with the organization is not. He’s been involved with the group that works to prepare students with career and technical skills since he began his career at the college.
He said he also worked hard to combine all of the different on-campus skills organizations into one to streamline success.
“It used to be, diesel, welding, they’d all had different groups on campus,” he said. The groups would still compete well at the state and national skills competitions, but Grubb thought there was a better way to combine talent, intellect and students.
“I kind of helped get them all under one organizational umbrella that helped with funding and created a strong group,” he said.
As a board member, his goal is to not only advocate for SkillsUSA but also provide feedback and insight into what direction the group needs to go to keep up with students. He will fill Brent Heusinkveld‘s role on the board who also was a former Gillette College instructor.
Janie Wilcox, Wyoming SkillsUSA director, said she and the directors are thrilled to have Grubb on board. Gillette College is always very involved in the SkillsUSA competitions, even hosting portions of the state competition locally.
“At the forefront of all of that is always Travis,” Wilcox said. “He’s a big proponent of the trades and students and we’re humbled to have him.”
Wilcox said that statewide, the organization hopes to focus on not only growing the number of students involved but also improving the integrity of each chapter. That growth will prepare students for not only the technical side of the workplace but also the soft skills, like communicating with peers.
Wilcox said that she and Grubb have also talked about working on the involvement between higher education students and elementary and junior high students to advocate for the program and empower students to become skilled professionals in a world where there are more trade jobs open than there are people to fill them.
Wyoming boasts about 990 SkillsUSA members.
Gillette students attend UW summer institute
Five Gillette students joined in this year’s University of Wyoming High School Institute that took place last month on the Laramie campus.
Nithsophanuth Aun, Hannah Dowdy, Yasmin Rodriguez and Ricardo Saenz-Morales, participated from Campbell County High School, while Aiden Hedrick of Thunder Basin High School also made the journey.
In total, 66 rising high school juniors visited the campus to experience college life, a UW press release said. Each student was enrolled in two college-level courses of their choice throughout the three-week camp that also included visits to museums, a talent show, guest speakers and community service projects.
Students were selected from schools across Wyoming based on an application letter, a personal statement, letter of recommendation, academic performance and involvement in extracurricular activities.
Verizon stores donate more than 140 backpacks to kids
More than 140 students are more prepared for school after a backpack giveaway at the Verizon-Cellular Plus locations took place at the end of July.
Devon Brown, a north location store manager, said the giveaway is an annual event that the store does to give back to locals.
“We were extremely busy,” he said. “It’s always a huge turnout of families in Gillette, some who really rely on the drive to get what they need for their kids going into the school year.”
The north and south stores each gave out 72 backpacks filled with school supplies to those in need.
