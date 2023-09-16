Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, recently announced the students named to honors lists for the summer semester. Hannah Wood, Megan Ashinhurst and Jennifer Jacobs, of Gillette, and Jennifer James, of Recluse, were named to the President’s List. The four earned a 3.7 GPA or better while completing a full-time course load. Sireena Breedlove, of Rozet, was named to the Dean’s List. She earned a 3.5 GPA to 3.69 GPA, while completing full-time classes.

