Monday evening marked a changing of the guard for the local squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
Inside the spacious room of the Gillette Armory of the Wyoming Army National Guard, Maj. Toni Brown relinquished her position as commander to Cpt. Steve Schofield. The ceremony was overseen by Wyoming Wing Commander Ken Johnston and also included promotions to cadets who worked toward their next achievement over the course of the last year.
Brown began in her lead role in April of 2019, after being involved with the squadron for years. And although she’s stepping down as commander, she still plans on sticking around.
“I get to do even more of the fun stuff now,” she said.
She joined the patrol in 1987 because she was a teacher and a pilot who was interested in passing on her skills. Now, she’ll be moving from the phone calls and emails back to the instructing of aerospace education, one of the focused branches within the squadron.
Schofield has two goals he wants to keep front of mind during his time as commander.
“The goal is No. 1 to build numbers a little bit,” he said, “then it’s to make sure that we get all of our training done so that Col. Johnston, our wing commander, knows that the squadron is one he can count on to cover the missions we need to do.”
The most rewarding part about commanding the group is seeing the cadets grow from 12-year-olds to adults, as they grow in leadership and understanding of not only the patrol but also themselves.
“It is so rewarding, so much fun to see them start from the beginning,” Brown said. “They go to encampment and then they learn how to march and be leaders and go on to college or the military.”
“It’s amazing to watch them grow up through this process,” Schofield added.
Hector Marcayda and Billy Montgomery were two in the audience who came to support the change in command but also honor the cadets who received promotions.
“I just wanted to watch and support and then congratulate the cadets,” Montgomery said.
Marcayda was also watching as a former cadet in the program. He was a part of the patrol as a child growing up 45 years ago in the Bronx in New York City. Marcayda believed the program helped develop skills instrumental to ultimately landing him in the Marine Corps.
Those skills also translated to him becoming one of few in the nation who earned the highest honor within the cadet program, as a Spaatz cadet. Since the award’s inception in 1964, only 2,280 cadets had earned the award as of February 2022, according to the Spaatz association.
“The discipline, the marching, the leadership, the camaraderie and the ethics,” he said, were all tenants instilled during his years in the group.
It’s those tenants the cadets in the room are also working toward. And for four cadets Monday evening, their grade in the patrol was promoted as they were introduced and “pinned” with their new rank by parents or family members.
Corbin Gilson was promoted to cadet technical sergeant, Quentin and Josiah Sakultarawattn were both promoted to cadet staff sergeant and Xavier Williams earned his first promotion to cadet airman.
Along with the cadet program, the patrol also helps with emergency services — flying search and rescue missions or going out to take photos of damage at areas like Yellowstone National Park last year during the flooding. Saturday, three of the patrol members will fly to a search and rescue exercise they’ll complete with other pilots across the state in order to prepare them for any emergency calls that may come in.
