Roxy Rodriguez stands in front of the restaurants selection of liquor in 2020. Pokey's was recently named to Food Network's "50 States of Barbecue" list.

 News Record File Photo

Food Network recently placed Pokey’s Bar and Grill within its “50 States of Barbecue” list. The list designates Food Network’s choice of the best barbecue joint in every state in the U.S.

The article says that Pokey’s, found on South Douglas Highway, is known for its variety of slow-cooked brisket, kielbasa and pulled pork.

