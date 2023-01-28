Food Network recently placed Pokey’s Bar and Grill within its “50 States of Barbecue” list. The list designates Food Network’s choice of the best barbecue joint in every state in the U.S.
The article says that Pokey’s, found on South Douglas Highway, is known for its variety of slow-cooked brisket, kielbasa and pulled pork.
