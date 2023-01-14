Drum major Rocky Draper leads the Thunder Basin High School marching band through a practice at the school on Aug. 10. Draper is one of 15 Campbell County students who will represent their schools in music honor groups this semester.
This year, 15 students from Campbell County were chosen as top musicians across the state and will play in the all-state music festival that takes place Monday and Tuesday in Sheridan.
Jack Tinnell, trumpet, will represent CCHS in the band, along with Alyssa Ahlers, flute, Jack Burchess, trombone, Jack Crow, tenor saxophone, Rocky Draper, horn, Ella Halloran, horn, Hailee Jorgensen, percussion, Ian Schofield, trumpet, and Bailey Sloan, flute, all from TBHS. Dolan Glasser and Jacob Vasquez, of Wright, also will join as a trombone and trumpet player, respectively.
