It was a cold gray day in late November, 10 degrees and snowing. If you had been driving through Rocky Point on your way to Klamath Falls, Oregon, 30 miles away, you may or may not have seen a solitary light through the woods where a smattering of year-round residents remained for the winter.
On this day the weather had changed overnight, and a biting wind brought temperatures that might have sent the summer/fall residents looking for second homes elsewhere.
My sister Joy and her friend were getting ready to organize Thanksgiving dinners, Thanksgiving being a week away. For the last several years they would cook turkeys and other traditional fare and distribute meals to those in the community who were living alone or could benefit from a home cooked meal.
My sister had no idea what was going on outside. She lives in a cozy wood-heated cottage and is the proprietor of a native plant nursery and a landscape gardener. This was her slack time of year, so there was no need for her to be outdoors.
The editor of the Rocky Point newsletter, The Point, sent an email to the area residents asking if anyone had lost a dog. A German Shepherd appeared to have been abandoned. Someone had reported that the night before a nondescript pickup stopped, just as dusk gave way to an inky darkness, and quickly sped off. Though the truck was noticed it was not possible to get a description or obtain a license number.
Joy answered the email and agreed to be a foster caregiver. Before moving to Rocky Point, she had lived on a ranch and assisted her father-in-law, a large animal vet. She has always loved dogs and knows how to take care of them, so Joy was a natural choice to take in the homeless dog.
As she assembled a make-shift bed for the animal, fed her a nutritious meal, gave her a bath, and brushed her matted hair, it didn’t take long to discover that the dog was pregnant. Three weeks later in the cubbyhole under her desk eleven pups arrived. With the foster German Shepherd and Joy’s dog, Mickey, there were now 13 dogs in her care.
Meanwhile, Joy figured out early after the birth that the mother might have been a teenager; she was not very interested in nurturing her litter of puppies. Furthermore, the mother only had eight nipples, so Joy had to work out supplemental feedings for the dogs. She drove 70 miles to purchase goat milk. She also purchased puppy pads to protect the floors, engaged a visit from the local veterinarian, and stocked other supplies.
Then the neighbors stepped forward. They brought food and supplies as well as caregivers. People would stop by to assist with feedings or stay with the dogs to give Joy a break. The Rocky Point quilting group at their weekly meetings would collect donations to assist with the care and feeding of the puppies. Other neighbors would stop by with a $100 contribution and then another $300 would appear the next week.
The puppies thrived and it soon became apparent that one of the eleven was the leader of the pack.
Joy made a corral of sorts that became their living space in her dining room. Late at night the leader would help his siblings escape their caged home of appreciable size and explore the house. On their nighttime excursions, he would lead his brothers and sisters to the spare bedroom, the bathroom (where the toilet paper was unrolled) and onto the study and utility room, where more mischief ensued. Joy would get up in the morning and view the results of the antics that had occurred during the night.
Mickey meanwhile tolerated the upstart puppies. They wanted to play, but Mickey only acted bored and tried to ignore them; the Rocky Point editor came to Mickey’s rescue. She sent out emails seeking help in finding homes for the mother and the puppies. Within several weeks suitable homes were found for all 12 dogs
Mama was adopted by a wonderful family and was finally given a name, Toffee. They also took her to the vet to have her spayed. Several weeks later when Joy went to visit, Toffee wanted nothing to do with Joy. It seemed that she was done with the mothering thing and didn’t want to be reminded of it.
This is a story that could have ended badly, but that is not the Rocky Point way. Instead, Rocky Point is to be commended as a shining example of what it means to be a community.
It is a place whose claim to fame is the beauty of the area, but it is also known for being remote. This appealed to E.H. Harriman, the railroad magnate.
He built a small lodge in Rocky Point ostensibly for health reasons. Like Harriman’s motives, many of the residents have settled there for similar reasons.
It wasn’t easy but it was a female, teenage German Shepherd that brought about an early holiday miracle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.